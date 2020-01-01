Football returning in June too early, says Tunisia legend Jaidi

The Hartford Athletic manager has kicked against the return of football-related activities in June with the coronavirus pandemic still a major threat

Hartford Athletic manager Rahdi Jaidi has opposed any plans of returning football activities in June.

The USL Championship, like most leagues across the world, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives globally.

Nonetheless, some stakeholders believe the beautiful game should return as soon as possible in order to complete the season.

For instance, teams returned to training nearly a fortnight ago and they have established plans to resume competition behind closed doors, possibly as early as May.

As debates continue on whether the 2019-20 campaign should resume or be cancelled, the former international gave his verdict via social media.

“The closest solution to restarting tournaments is playing without an audience but it is vulnerable to the health of players and workers,” Jiadi tweeted.

“This in itself remains not a positive solution for some teams whose income is in the mass entry of the stadium. That is why, in my opinion, it is still too early to think of returning in June!”

اقرب حل لاستئناف البطولات هو اللعب بدون جمهور، علا غرار البطولة الإنجليزية. و لكن فيه عرضة لصحة اللاعبين و العاملين. و هذا حد ذاته يبقى ليس بالحل الإيجابي لبعض الفرق الي مدخولها يكمن في دخول الجماهريةللملعب.

لهذا حسب رايي لايزال مبكرا التفكير في العودة في شهر جوان! — Radhi Jaidi (@RadhijaidiOff) April 18, 2020

After a playing career that saw him feature for Esperance, Wanderers, and , Jaidi turned his sights to coaching.

First, he was Southampton U21 assistant coach before he was given the responsibility of leading the U23 team.

In November 2019, American team Hartford announced him as club's head coach for the 2020 USL season.