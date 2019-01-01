Florentin Pogba: Brother of Manchester United star recalled to Guinea squad

The Atlanta United centre-back is set to feature for the Syli Nationale for the first time since 2017

Newly-appointed Guinea coach Didier Six has named Florentin Pogba in his 23-man squad to face Comoros and on October 12 and 15, respectively.

The French coach, whose appointment was confirmed in September, picked the defender for the friendlies which will mark his return to the Syli Nationale since June 2017.

Florentin, the older brother of midfielder Paul, has been capped 21 times for the West African nation.

The trio of Ibrahima Conte, Soumah Seydouba and Ibrahima Sory Sankhon also return following their prolonged absences from the national team.

Regular pair of fit-again Naby Keita, as well as ’s Amadou Diawara, have been included in the 23-man group, while Jules Keita, Antoine Conte and Elie Ouendeno could be set for their Guinea debuts this month.

Notable omissions from Six’s first squad are Ibrahima Traore, Sadio Diallo, Mohamed Aly Camara, Ibrahima Cisse and Ibrahima Sory Conte.

Six has been appointed with the mandate to lead Guinea to the 2021 finals and the 2022 Fifa World Cup in .

The West Africans have been drawn in Group A for the Afcon qualifiers alongside Mali, Namibia and Liberia or Chad.

They face West African neighbours Mali on November 11 to start their qualifying campaign.

Guinea squad:

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersunds, ), Moussa Camara (Horoya), Elie Ouendeno (Haifa)

Defenders: Florentin Pogba ( , USA), Issiaga Sylla ( FC, ), Ernest Seka (Nancy, France), Augustin Simon Falette ( , ), Pa Konate (GIF Sundsvall, Sweden), Julian Jeanvier (Brendford, ), Antoine Conte (Petar Jerusalem, Israel)

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Napoli, ), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Beroe, Bulgaria), Naby Keita ( , England), Baissama Sankoh ( , France), Mady Camara ( , Greece)

Forwards: Francois Kamano ( , France), Mohamed Yattara (Auxerre, France), Sory Kaba (FC Midtjylland, ), Demba Camara (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Seydouba Soumah (Partizan Belgrade, ), Jules Keita (Lens, France), Alhassane Bangoura (Vancouver White Caps, Canada)