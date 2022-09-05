Wave your flag! Liverpool drop banner-inspired green and red third kit for 2022-23

New threads released just in time for the Champions League!

Liverpool’s kit collection for 2022-23 is now complete, with the Premier League giants partnering with Nike to release a banner-inspired third design to sit alongside bold home and away offerings. The Reds, who boast a rich history of success in European football, are celebrating the famous banners which often grace the Kop and travel with the club to away days in European competition.

The Anfield outfit claim that their latest change strip takes “the opportunity to salute the supporter tradition that’s a huge part of its rich European history and success”.

When worn in European fixtures, with a new Champions League group stage campaign due to get underway this week, the jersey will feature the ‘Side by Side’ logo on the reverse as LFC partner with Right to Play to “help vulnerable children in Bangkok and Senegal, so they can learn, lead and succeed”.

The design by Nike is sustainably made with 100% recycled polyester fabric that is produced from recycled plastic bottles. It will be available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes – with match and stadium versions hitting the market.

Liverpool 2022-23 third kit price & how to buy

The Liverpool 2022-23 third kit collection is available to pre-order from the club’s official shop and Nike, with a full release instore and online pencilled in for September 12.

