'I have played five positions in one match' - Mount learning from roller-coaster months at Chelsea

The England international is preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but hailed his club manager for speeding up his development

Mason Mount says Thomas Tuchel used him in five positions over 90 minutes in one match for Chelsea, but explained how he has developed rapidly under his new manager.

Tuchel's side are on a 14-game unbeaten run since the sacking of club legend Frank Lampard in late January. Despite many doubting whether the 22-year-old would retain his starting spot under a new coach, Mount has continued to be regularly picked.

Ahead of England's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland, Mount discussed his development since the last international break.

What did he say?

"It has been a bit of a roller-coaster over the last couple of months but it has been a valuable experience; I have learned a lot after being captain for the first time," Mount said.

"I've played five positions in a match, not three! I changed a couple more but all good experiences for me to learn. I'm versatile and I can change positions. That's what the modern game is about.

"Coming into the international break, we're all excited, buzzing to be back together. We're ready to be down to business and play the games. It feels like yesterday that I made my debut at Wembley and it has gone so quick.

"You gain confidence and learn more in each camp. You want to keep getting better and better; that's the main thing. That's both personally and as a group. We are on the right track. It starts with these World Cup qualifiers and the game tomorrow."

What's Mount's status with England?

Having earned 10 caps for the Three Lions, Mount is increasingly becoming a fixture in Gareth Southgate's team, who is similarly having him rotate positions within a 3-4-3 system.

Southgate has been able to rely on the fact that Mount is always available and he was the only player to start in all three matches during the last meet up with England.

Speaking on his fitness, Mount says that he has learned how to handle himself through the loan moves and alongside experienced team-mates at Chelsea.

"Going on loan certainly helped me, speaking to players who've been in the game longer than me at that young age, especially at Derby," Mount said.

"That helped me make my game better. It's not just on the pitch, but off the pitch. It is a massive part in controlling what you do on it. I learnt a lot while on Derby and at Chelsea as well from people who have done it longer than I have.

"Touch wood, I have not had many injuries so far. I am someone that loves football. Any opportunity to play or be involved, I'll be ready. I'm still young, that helps when playing a lot of games in a short space of time.

"It's something I've learnt over the years since going to the Championship and experiencing a lot of games in the short space of time. Then coming back to Chelsea, I played 54 in that season in a short space of time.

"You gain that experience as the season goes on. You learn how to look after your body and to be available for every single game. That's what you want as a player to play as much as possible. It's a positive of mine to be able to play. Hopefully, I continue to look after myself and continue to be 100% for most games."

