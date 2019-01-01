Five players who deserve FIFA 19 Flashback cards on Ultimate Team

EA Sports still have two throwback cards to release and there are plenty of good candidates like Falcao, Daniele De Rossi and Franck Ribery.

New to Ultimate Team was the introduction of Flashback cards which give huge upgrades to currently active players and celebrate their performances in a previous season. None of the cards are available in packs and players can earn untradeable versions through Squad Builder Challenges, with the most popular version undoubtedly being Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 92-rated card.

There are still two Flashback cards that have not been released yet so Goal has picked five players who deserve to receive a special card.

Daniele De Rossi

Quite simply, a legend. Daniele De Rossi has only ever represented at club level and has 450 appearances under his belt in total. Looking back at his esteemed career, the Italian has also received many amazing FIFA cards and there was none better than his 88-rated Team of the Season card on FIFA 14.

The Flashback card could probably even bump up the stats slightly from the TOTS card for FIFA 19 and take him to an overall of 89. The CDM card could have him with 75 pace, 82 dribbling, 79 shooting, 88 defending, 87 passing and 90 physicality - what a treat that would be for players.

Hatem Ben Arfa

What could have been. Hatem Ben Arfa dazzled fans during his time at Newcastle but was never quite able to consistently reach the level of performance we all knew he was capable of, not even at .

Still, at his best Ben Arfa was unstoppable and that was why he was included in the TOTS on FIFA 16 during his time at . Just imagine his five-star skills on an 89-rated Flashback card playing at CAM with 88 pace, 95 dribbling, 91 shooting, 89 passing and 85 physicality.

Franck Ribery

On to another Frenchman, Franck Ribery has had a very accomplished career with a trophy and eight titles to his name. The winger is a fan favourite amongst FIFA players for his pace and skills so it's hard to see his base FIFA 19 card with just 78 pace and an overall of 88.

EA should definitely look back at his 96-rated Team of the Year card from FIFA 14 and create a slightly tuned-down version for his Flashback card. It could be 92-rated with 92 pace, 95 dribbling, 84 shooting and 85 passing. Who wouldn't want that card in their Bundesliga team?

Robin Van Persie

Of the Flashback cards released so far, there has only been one Eredivisie player, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. Fellow Dutch striker Robin Van Persie surely deserves to be within the conversation too, especially when you remember the impact he had at . He was one of Sir Alex Ferguson's final signings and recorded 28 goals including a title-winning hat-trick in his first season for the club.

That year, RVP received a 93-rated TOTS card in FIFA 13 which would be the perfect base for a Flashback card. The FIFA 19 card could be 90-rated with 82 pace, 89 dribbling, 95 shooting, 84 passing and 80 physicality.

Falcao

Finally, we have another striker in Falcao who at one time was one of the fearsome forwards on the planet. The Columbian was a revelation at , helping the club earn a UEFA and UEFA Super Cup trophy in 2012 - battering 4-1 in the latter thanks to a hat-trick from the forward.

That form earned him a 94-rated TOTS on FIFA 13 and a Flashback card based on that would be phenomenal. Imagine a 92-rated card on FIFA 19 with 82 pace, 87 dribbling, 94 shooting, 75 passing and 84 physicality.