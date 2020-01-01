Firmino plays '12 different instruments' in Liverpool's orchestra - Klopp

The Brazilian has been criticised for his lack of goals but found the target in the Premier League win over Leicester at the weekend

Jurgen Klopp admits he was delighted to see Roberto Firmino back among the goals for last weekend.

But the Reds boss once more reiterated that the Brazilian will remain a central figure for his team, whether scoring or not.

Firmino’s late header put the seal on the champions’ 3-0 win over Leicester at Anfield on Sunday evening, and capped an impressive personal performance from the 29-year-old.

It may only have been his second club goal of the season, but speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash with on Wednesday night, Klopp underlined Firmino’s importance to the Merseysiders.

He told reporters: “Scoring was always important for Bobby. But Bobby is a complete footballer.

“A football team is like an orchestra, you have different people for different instruments. And some of them are louder than others, but they are all important for the rhythm.

“Bobby plays like 12 instruments in our orchestra! He’s very important for our rhythm. We can play well without him as well, but I certainly want him on the pitch and if you look at the numbers, I like it a lot having him on the pitch. Really awesome.”

Klopp admitted that he had been delighted to see his No.9 back on the scoresheet, and said that recent questions over Firmino’s form had impacted some of his team-mates, who celebrated the goal with extra feeling.

He added: “I’m not concerned about anything with Bobby, but I know from time to time it happens that he scores a goal!

“This goal was very important, and what I loved most was the reaction of the boys. You saw the celebration. We always celebrate goals, but this was really emotional.

"Obviously the players read newspapers, unfortunately, and they saw there was some criticism, so they were really happy for him to score.”

Klopp also addressed a question about another Reds forward, Takumi Minamino, who has managed only one minute of competitive action in the last month.

“There is no dip in form,” he said. “Taki is training well, yesterday he was exceptional for example. It’s just a strong team, and offensively – thank God – we didn’t have the same problems as the other positions. It’s hard to get in this team, that’s how it is.

“But no dip in form, just a challenge. But Taki is a sensational boy and a great player, so he will face that challenge. His time will come, no doubt.”