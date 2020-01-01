Firmino frustrates but he is irreplaceable for Liverpool - Tactical lessons from the Premier League weekend

The Reds frontman could go the entire season without a goal at Anfield but his relative lack of goals does not detract from the crucial role he plays

might be already crowned champions but they missed the opportunity to mark their first title win in 30 years with another bit of history. Had they beaten on Saturday, they would have been one game away from becoming the first team since 1892 to win every league match at home. But a defensive lapse and a heroic goalkeeping performance from Nick Pope meant Jurgen Klopp would be left to rue missed chances.

The result brought the goalscoring output of Roberto Firmino back into focus; the Liverpool No.9 is now one match away from an unwanted record of his own - a full season without a goal in his own stadium. But that should not detract from the good work he does elsewhere.

In the race for the places, , Leicester and all failed to take advantage, meaning that particular race is set to go to the last knockings. Chelsea were soundly beaten by , Leicester slipped up having taken a lead at Bournemouth while Man Utd were pegged back late on Monday night against .

More teams

There was also a significant victory for Jose Mourinho and over in the North London Derby.

Here is the tactical story of the matchday.

1) Firmino frustrates again but tactically he is irreplaceable

Roberto Firmino’s goal drought at Anfield continued in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley, the Brazilian hitting the post with a scuffed shot that ultimately proved costly. But while Firmino’s finishing leaves something to be desired, there is no way Liverpool could find an upgrade on arguably the most important player in the team.

Liverpool recorded an xG of 2.18 in this game, almost double the 1.20 xG of their 3-0 win over Burnley back in August and higher than their season average of 2.03. They were simply unlucky, finding Nick Pope in inspired form and Mohamed Salah off the pace.

Firmino’s poor goalscoring record makes him an easy target, but Liverpool’s No.9 created six chances – more than any other player on the pitch. His link-up play, feeding and supporting Salah and Sadio Mane, is extraordinarily tactically complex and makes him a unique footballer in the Premier League.

Firmino operates as both a false nine and a traditional centre-forward depending on the opposition, acting as the fulcrum to the vast majority of Liverpool’s attacks. His influence might not show up in the statistics, but Jurgen Klopp’s tactical strategy is built around Firmino.

2) Chelsea fail to prepare for Sheffield United's wide overloads

As Chelsea’s grip on the top four loosens, supporters are beginning to become wary of Frank Lampard’s tactical flaws. One of the most prominent issues of his reign so far is an unwillingness to prepare adequately for opposition strengths.

That is why Sheffield United were able to score three goals that were typical of their strategy throughout the campaign. Chris Wilder’s main point of attack is down the flanks via intricate overloads. The wing-back is joined by one central midfielder and one centre-forward (plus occasionally an overlapping centre-back) to create a three-on-two against unwitting opponents.

As the campaign wore on, managers became wise to this tactic and began to instruct central midfielders to go out and help their wingers and full-backs. Not Lampard.

Reece James and Willian were outnumbered for the first two goals, as simple exchanges between Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, and Ollie McBurnie bamboozled Chelsea as if they had never watched Wilder’s side play before.

The third goal, a classic counter-attack, exposed Chelsea’s tendency to push both full-backs forward too early in a move. Repeating mistakes and failing to modify tactical strategy based on the opposition: these are worrying signs for Chelsea fans.

3) Tottenham given opportunity by the sluggishness of Arsenal's front three

Jose Mourinho got exactly what he wanted out of this North London Derby.

Sitting in a compact 4-4-2, Tottenham's defensive setup created a low-tempo encounter that stifled Arsenal’s creativity and caused a sluggishness to set in that ultimately led to two sloppy mistakes. Keeping it tight and pouncing on opposition errors is the Mourinho way, even if the strategy can appear lucky to casual observers.

However, Mikel Arteta will have anticipated these tactics and made it clear to his players they would need to work hard to play at a fast pace in the opposition half. Instead, without Bukayo Saka moving off the front line into central midfield, their three forwards were far too static.

Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to come short to help build through the Mourinho blockade, creating an ambling game. With both sides plying just two central midfielders the match was technically end-to-end in the first half, and yet the pace was so slow Arsenal rarely threatened.

Sucking the life out of the opposition is what Mourinho does best. Arteta’s side fell into the trap, before once again being let down by error-prone defenders.

4) 's hazardous 5-3-1-1 exploited by and Podence

Carlo Ancelotti is known for seeing the wider tactical picture but struggling on the details, and that was what led to ’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday. His 5-3-1-1 formation made sense in theory, but its application was too flat and too hesitant to cope with how Wolves’ wide forwards used the half-spaces.

Ancelotti didn’t adapt the system adequately and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side punished him. A flat back five and timid, narrow three-man midfield left enormous patches of grass either side of the midfielders and in front of the Everton wing-backs.

Where Ancelotti had hoped to shut down Wolves’ wide players, instead he left holes in exactly the area Wolves wanted to attack. Theo Walcott was repeatedly dragged out by Jonny and that left Michael Keane struggling to come across to cover left winger Daniel Podence, who asserted Wolves’ authority in the early stages.

After a first-half injury forced Ancelotti to put Seamus Coleman on the right side of defence, the impressive Podence swapped flanks – and promptly won a penalty when the exact same defensive issue occurred on the other side. Lucas Digne was dragged out to cover those gaps to the sides of the midfielders, making a rash challenge that settled the direction of the game.

5) Rashford & Martial save United in first big tactical test since the restart

These final few matches of the Premier League season are a test of just how much Manchester United have developed tactically during the suspension, revealing whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dramatically improved their collective identity or is simply benefitting from some key individuals playing with confidence.

The 2-2 draw with Southampton is a point for the latter.

Article continues below

United managed just eight shots on goals and amassed a lower xG (1.51) than their opponents (1.81), prompting Solskjaer to admit his side “didn’t deserve to win”. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s organised pressing and tactical sophistication disrupted United’s ability to pass the ball through Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, whose stunted influence helped Saints hold 52 per cent of possession.

These two were ring-fenced in the middle by a hard-working midfield and front line. And yet it still took a 96th minute equaliser to deny United, thanks to the brilliant work between Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the left-centre of the final third.

Their relationship – a connection built on experience and raw talent, not coached patterns in training – is good enough to cut through any Premier League team.