Firmino form worrying Carragher and fears Liverpool striker could be 'phased out'

The Brazil striker has struggled form and it is a concern for an Anfield legend

Jamie Carragher has expressed concern with the form of Roberto Firmino and feels the international is in danger of being squeezed out at .

Firmino is part of Liverpool's vaunted front three alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, who have been brilliant for the Reds for a number of seasons.

They scaled the mountain last season as Liverpool won the Premier League for the first time since 1990, but Carrager has said he was concerned with Firmino’s form last term and that he has dipped again in the current campaign.

“I am still confident Mane and Salah will start scoring goals again,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “I must say I am worried for Firmino.

“He has never been seen as 'the' goalscorer. That is the responsibility of the other two, but he is there to chip in.

“When they are not scoring, he has to be a bigger goal threat.

"Yesterday (during the 0-0 draw with Manchester United) he had a couple of chances but did not quite strike the ball right.”

Although he is the spearhead of the attack, Firmino’s all-round game has been as important as his goals. But Carragher feels the other parts of his package have dipped.

“Bringing others into the game has dropped off and the counter-pressing and winning the ball back has dropped off,” Carragher said. “I’m not just saying this season, I am going back to last season when Liverpool won the league.

“I was worried then, wondering could he turn it around.

"He is the one I am worried about more and if there is one to be phased out before the others, I probably think it would be Firmino.

"Sooner or later that front three will have to be broken up.

"The goals have been steadily going down. What stands out as well is his possession numbers. It is a massive drop off. When he was not getting the goals and assists he was doing the other stuff, but it is a massive drop off.”

Carragher feels that at 29, Firmino is reaching a stage when forwards start to lose their zip.

"He is the one I am worried about,” Carraghe said. “Whether it be a lack of form or that slow decline as you get older, which is natural for any attacker when you get to the late 20s because they do not play as long as other players on football pitches.”