‘Firmino will get his goal at Anfield’ – Liverpool striker backed by Robertson after VAR frustration

The Reds full-back retains full faith in the ability of a Brazil international striker to find the target, both at home and on the road

Roberto Firmino has been urged to remain patient in his pursuit of a first Anfield goal of the season, with Andy Robertson backing the forward after seeing his team-mate end up on the wrong end of a contentious VAR decision against .

The Reds’ South American striker thought that he had brought a barren run on Merseyside to a close against the Red Devils.

A stunning curling effort arched its way into the corner of David de Gea’s net after Virgil van Dijk had tangled with the United goalkeeper under a high ball.

The goal was awarded by the on-field officials, but was then chalked off once technology got involved and, as a result, Firmino is still waiting on a first effort at home since April 2019.

Robertson feels the 28-year-old can consider himself to be unfortunate, with opinion divided on Van Dijk’s challenge with De Gea, but the Liverpool left-back expects the floodgates to open again.

He told Sky Sports on the back of a 2-0 victory over United: "It's tough, that's VAR for you.

"You celebrate the goal and Bobby's thinking 'I'm back at Anfield and have scored again'.

"It was a fantastic strike, and then of course it gets ruled out. That's the way football is going. Bobby's goal at Anfield will come sooner rather than later."

Efforts from Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool to a 21st Premier League victory of the season on Sunday, with Robertson quick to hail the former on the back of another commanding display from the Dutch centre-half.

"I've got the pleasure of playing next to him," said the Scot. "He's a fantastic role model and a fantastic player.

"If there are any young up-and-coming centre-halves, I'd suggest watching Virgil van Dijk. He makes it look easy but that's down to all the hard work he's put in. He tries to improve every single day."

With and Leicester dropping points in the latest round of fixtures, while Liverpool maintained their relentless march towards title glory, Jurgen Klopp’s side are now 16 points clear with a game in hand.

Reds supporters are daring to dream once more, with a first top-flight crown in 30 years now well within reach, but Robertson says playing and coaching staff will not be getting carried away.

He added: "Until the champions sign is above our head then we don't believe anything.

"Yes it's a comfortable lead but we know how tough this league is.

"We beat Manchester United and in four days' time we go away to , who are flying. That is an incredibly tough game.

"In a couple of weeks the table can change. It's up to us to stay 100 per cent focused and not allow that to happen.

"If we do we'll keep ticking off the games and hopefully get closer and closer."