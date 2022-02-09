Chicago Fire confirm $8 million Shaqiri transfer as ex-Liverpool and Bayern Munich winger heads for MLS

Chicago Fire have confirmed the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from Lyon.

Shaqiri, who won Champions League trophies with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, will join the Fire as a designated player for an $8 million (€7m) transfer fee, according to the Ligue 1 side.

He departs Lyon after just six months as he becomes the latest big name to make the move to MLS, and the Swiss international has signed a contract running through 2024.

What was said?

“We’re extremely pleased to formally welcome Xherdan Shaqiri to the Fire,” said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz.

“Xherdan is a game-changing player and someone who will bring joy to our supporters and the city of Chicago.

"As one of the most accomplished Swiss athletes of his generation, Xherdan joins us at a very important time for the club and fully believes in what we are aiming to accomplish. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Chicago very soon.”

Lyon released a statement confirming the attacker's departure.

"Having arrived last summer from Liverpool, 30-year-old Xherdan Shaqiri wanted to join the Major League Soccer club, whose season will start at the end of February," the statement read.

"With the position of attacking midfielder already having several similar profiles, Olympique Lyonnais, in agreement with Peter Bosz, acceded to the request of Xherdan Shaqiri and concluded a very favorable financial transaction with the American franchise from Chicago, in an economic context which has remained difficult for the big clubs.

"Olympique Lyonnais wishes Xherdan Shaqiri every success in this new challenge in the United States."

Shaqiri's career so far

Shaqiri has played for several of the world's top clubs during his professional career, winning the Champions League with both Bayern Munich and Liverpool

In addition, the 30-year-old attacker won the Bundesliga three times, the Premier League once and the Swiss league three times with Basel while also featuring for Italian giants Inter.

Internationally, Shaqiri has earned 100 caps with the Swiss national team, scoring 26 goals, and is expected to lead his country into the 2022 World Cup this summer after already earning a spot in Qatar.

However, the winger struggled at Lyon this season, with just two goals and three assists in 11 league appearances.

