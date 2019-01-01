FIFA Rankings: India unmoved at 101
Comments()
AIFF Media
The Indian national team remain unmoved in the June 2019 edition of the FIFA Rankings released on Friday.
India, under new coach Igor Stimac recently participated in the King's Cup 2019 in Thailand where - after a 3-1 defeat against Curacao - they defeated hosts Thailand 1-0 in the third-place play-off.
The Blue Tigers are to next face Tajikistan (120), DPR Korea (122) and Syria (85) in the upcoming Intercontinental Cup 2019 with India entering the tournament as defending champions.