FIFA Rankings: India unmoved at 101

The Indian national team have remained at the same position since the April edition of the FIFA World Rankings

The Indian national team remain unmoved in the June 2019 edition of the FIFA Rankings released on Friday.

, under new coach Igor Stimac recently participated in the King's Cup 2019 in where - after a 3-1 defeat against Curacao - they defeated hosts 1-0 in the third-place play-off.

The Blue Tigers are to next face Tajikistan (120), DPR Korea (122) and Syria (85) in the upcoming Intercontinental Cup 2019 with entering the tournament as defending champions.