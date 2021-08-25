FIFA chief Infantino urges leagues to release internationals after Premier League and La Liga refusal

The English and Spanish top flights are both reluctant to let footballers travel, with Italy's Serie A now sharing a similar stance

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged the organisers of the Premier League and La Liga to reverse their decision to ban players from travelling to World Cup qualifiers this September.

The two leagues have confirmed that they will not let internationals travel to countries in which mandatory quarantine periods would be necessary upon their return.

This could cause serious issues with the coming international window, with Argentina and Brazil among the nations set to take a hit due to the rules.

What was said?

“We have faced global problems together in the past and must continue to do so in the future. The release of players in the upcoming international windows is a matter of great urgency and importance," Infantino said in a statement published on FIFA's official website.

"I am grateful for the support and cooperation from many stakeholders in the game during this challenging period. I am calling on a show of solidarity from every member association, every league and every club to do what is both right and fair for the global game.

"Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world.

"On the issue of quarantine restrictions in England, for players returning from red-list countries, I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup.

"I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches. Together we have shown solidarity and unity in the fight against Covid-19. Now, I am urging everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”

The bigger picture

At the time of writing, more than 50 nations remain on the United Kingdom's Covid 'Red List'. This means that only UK Nationals or residents are cleared for travel, but they must complete a quarantine period upon arrival even if they have received vaccination.

In South America only Bolivia finds itself off the list, meaning Argentina, Brazil and Colombia will have to make do without their Premier League-based stars, while similar restrictions remain in place in Spain.

On Wednesday, Italy's Serie A released a statement in which it pledged to support clubs who do not wish to release players for the upcoming window.

The outlook is similar to that of March, where amid rising cases in South America both CONMEBOL qualifying rounds were postponed, leaving a scheduling headache as the region looks to complete its marathon tournament in time for the finals in just over a year.

