FIFA 23: What new features will be on PlayStation and Xbox?

With the game set to launch in September, GOAL takes a look at some of the new features that the game would sport

FIFA 23 hits the shelves in September 2022 with a host of new features and graphics improvements.

The iconic EA Sports video game franchise gets fancy enhancements to its existing modes in order to lure gamers to grab a copy of the latest edition, which is the final one before the EA Sports FC rebrand.

So what are the upgrades that we can expect from FIFA 23? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Gameplay & graphics upgrades

HyperMotion technology was introduced for the first time in FIFA 22, especially for next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. In this edition, we get to see HyperMotion2, which is an upgrade over the previous version.

"Advances to groundbreaking next-gen HyperMotion gameplay technology with twice as much real match data capture take FIFA 23 to over 6000 true-to-life football animations, delivering realism every time you step on the pitch in FIFA 23," stated EA Sports in a release.

This has helped to improve AI in attack and defence, thus augmenting realism and making matches feel more dynamic to the player. A new risk versus reward shooting mechanic, refreshed free kicks, penalties and corners, and more realistic physics have been incorporated too.

Check out the official FIFA 23 Gameplay 'Deep Dive' below.

FIFA Ultimate Team changes

Chemistry is a key component of the FUT formula, as gamers have to fit the best players into a combination that would suit them. Until now this has been achieved primarily by fielding players of the same nationality or from the same leagues, but some tweaks are expected in FIFA 23.

Leaks online suggest that players from across the world could be clubbed together in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, while positional changes are also expected to be reworked.

There will be new FUT Moments to enjoy, while a fresh batch of FUT Icons and Heroes will be announced too.

Game Mode Improvements

Women's football

Women's representation in FIFA has got a major boost as the English Women’s Super League and France’s Division 1 have been added. The most followed teams such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, PSG, and more will therefore be available to play with.

World Cup 2022 in FIFA 23

Since this is a World Cup year, both men's and women's World Cup will feature in FIFA 23. Gamers will be able to try their hands on a full-fledged World Cup even before the actual tournament kicks off on November 21 in Qatar.

Matchday Experience

EA has enhanced its matchday experience by including augmented reality broadcast replays, hyper-realistic pitch surfaces and improved stadium atmosphere.

Crossplay

EA Sports has finally answered the demands of FIFA players by making Cross-Play available and as a result uniting various gaming platforms.

In FIFA 23, crossplay will be available for players on the same platform generation. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and PC versions of FIFA 23 will be cross-play compatible with one another, and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23 will be cross-play compatible with one another.

Cross-play is initially enabled for all players when launching FIFA 23 for the first time, provided the platform level settings allow for it and it can be opted out of at any time

New clubs and leagues

Great news for Juventus fans as the club will return to FIFA 23 with its official name and stadium, having previously been in the game as Piemonte Calcio.

Moreover, a host of new stadiums are also expected to be added to the game, including the Spotify Camp Nou, Juve's Allianz Stadium and Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

However, while the Bianconeri return to EA Sports, Inter and Napoli will be missed due to licensing issues.