FIFA 22 ratings: Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes & Man Utd's best players revealed
Manchester United are fast becoming a force to be reckoned with once again in the Premier League and are being tipped to at least challenge for the English title again this season.
Having signed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho over the summer, adding to established stars such as Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, big things are expected from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.
So, what are the Red Devils stars' player ratings in FIFA 22? Ahead of the game's release on October 1, Goal has everything you need to know about how the players have been scored.
Chelsea FIFA 22 player ratings
|Player
|Position
|FIFA 22 rating
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|ST
|91
|Bruno Fernandes
|CAM
|88
|Paul Pogba
|CM
|87
|Jadon Sancho
|RM
|87
|Raphael Varane
|CB
|86
|Marcus Rashford
|LM
|85
|Edinson Cavani
|ST
|85
|Harry Maguire
|CB
|84
|David de Gea
|GK
|84
|Luke Shaw
|LB
|84
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|RB
|83
|Alex Telles
|LB
|82
|Donny van de Beek
|CM
|81
|Anthony Martial
|ST
|81
|Fred
|CDM
|81
As many will have predicted, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the charts with a rating of 91, followed by star attacking midfielder and Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes with 88.
Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho share a rating of 87, with new centre-back recruit Varane closely behind them with 86.
FIFA favourite Marcus Rashford, well known for his pace and trickery in game, is rated at 85 - the same as Edinson Cavani.
Harry Maguire, David de Gea and Luke Shaw all rock up at 84.