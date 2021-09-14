FIFA 22 ratings: De Bruyne, Grealish & Man City's best players revealed
Manchester City have only grown stronger in FIFA 22 as their title-winning journey last year and summer transfer activity have boosted the squad's video game abilities.
Not only are the very best players on the team, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson, rated among the best in the world, but the quality of depth is also a sight to behold as there are a whopping 18 players of at least an 80 rating.
What are the specific strengths and weaknesses of this heavyweight group? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports' new game.
Manchester City FIFA 22 player ratings
|Player
|Position
|FIFA 22 rating
|Kevin De Bruyne
|CM
|91
|Ederson
|GK
|89
|Raheem Sterling
|LW
|88
|Ruben Dias
|CB
|87
|Riyad Mahrez
|RW
|86
|Bernardo Silva
|CAM
|86
|Aymeric Laporte
|CB
|86
|Rodri
|CDM
|86
|Joao Cancelo
|RB
|86
|Ilkay Gundogan
|CM
|85
|Kyle Walker
|RB
|85
|Phil Foden
|CAM
|84
|Jack Grealish
|LW
|84
|John Stones
|CB
|83
|Fernandinho
|CDM
|83
|Gabriel Jesus
|ST
|83
|Ferran Torres
|RW
|82
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|LB
|80
|Nathan Ake
|CB
|78
|Zack Steffen
|GK
|77
|Scott Carson
|GK
|67
|Luke Bolton
|RRB
|64
De Bruyne once again leads Manchester City with a 91 rating, with goalkeeper Ederson just behind him at 89.
Centre-back Ruben Dias has jumped from an 81 in last year's game to an 87 this time around, and attacking midfielder Phil Foden has made a similar leap as he has gone from a 79 to an 84 following an excellent second half of the season last term.
Newcomer Jack Grealish, whom fans will likely be eager to try out, has been given an 84 after his move from Aston Villa.
The lone weakness in the team is the lack of options at striker; you'll need to play someone out of position up top if you don't have 83-rated Gabriel Jesus in the line-up.