FIFA 22 best young strikers: The top 50 forwards & wingers on Career Mode

Goals win games. Forwards score goals. Therefore, the best teams want to sign the best forwards.

In FIFA 22, this is as true as it is in real life. Potent strikers and wingers can win matches by themselves. The two biggest signings of the summer in 2021 were both forwards, with Manchester City signing Jack Grealish and Chelsea breaking the bank to get Romelu Lukaku.

Erling Haaland is unsurprisingly the best wonderkid forward in FIFA 22 and has a price tag to match in Career Mode.

There are many cheaper players available, but they will require lots of game time and the correct training to reach their potential ability.

Rennes attacker Rayan Cherki is the prime example of this. The teenager can be signed for less than £10 million, but can develop into a winger with an overall rating of 88.

Further down the list, you can find even bigger bargains such as Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko and FCSB winger Ovidiu Popescu.

Here are all the best young strikers and wingers in FIFA 22 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 22 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 22: Best young forwards

# Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA. 1 E Haaland 20 Borussia Dortmund ST 88 93 £118.3m 2 Vinicius Jr 20 Real Madrid LW 80 90 £40m 3 A Fati 18 Barcelona LW 76 90 £15.1m 4 Rodrygo 20 Real Madrid RW 79 88 £33.1m 5 J Doku 19 Rennes RW, RM 77 88 £19.8m 6 R Cherki 17 Lyon RW, LW 73 88 £6m 7 C Hudson-Odoi 20 Chelsea RW, LW 77 87 £19.8m 8 A Hlozek 18 Sparta Praha ST, LM, RM 74 87 £8.6m 9 H Elliott 18 Liverpool RW, CM 73 87 £6m 10 Kayky 18 Man City RW 66 87 £2.3m 11 P De la Vega 20 Atletico Lanus RW, LW, RM 74 86 £8.6m 12 Concalo Ramos 20 Benfica CF, ST 72 86 £4.7m 13 S Gimenez 20 Cruz Azul ST, CF, CAM 71 86 £3.9m 14 B Sesko 18 RB Salzburg ST 68 86 £2.7m 15 D Scarlett 17 Tottenham ST 63 86 £1.3m 16 M Boadu 20 Monaco ST 76 85 £14.2m 17 C De Ketelaere 20 Club Brugge LW, CAM, ST 75 85 £10.8m 18 B Brobbey 19 RB Leipzig ST 73 85 £6.5m 19 K Adeyemi 19 RB Salzburg ST 71 85 £3.9m 20 O Popescu 18 FCSB LW, RW 70 85 £3.2m 21 Fabio Silva 18 Wolves ST 70 85 £3.2m 22 S Esposito 18 Inter ST, CAM 68 85 £2.7m 23 M Juwara 19 Crotone ST 67 85 £2.3m 24 L Delap 18 Man City ST 64 85 £1.6m 25 G Plata 20 Sporting CP RW 74 84 £8.2m 26 F Farias 18 Atletico Colon ST, CF 72 84 £4.7m 27 K Sulemana 19 Rennes LW, ST 72 84 £4.7m 28 Reinier 19 Real Madrid CF, CAM 71 84 £3.9m 29 Joao Pedro 19 Watford ST 71 84 £3.9m 30 A Broja 19 Chelsea ST 70 84 £3.3m 31 M Rogers 18 Bournemouth LW 66 84 £1.9m 32 Karrikaburu 18 Real Sociedad B ST 65 84 £1.5m 33 F Orozco 19 Atletico Lanus LW, RW 65 84 £1.5m 34 F Fofana 18 PSV ST 64 84 £1.4m 35 J Braaf 18 Man City LW, RW 64 84 £1.4m 36 W Faghir 17 Stuttgart ST 64 84 £1.4m 37 C Palmer 19 Man City RW, CAM 64 84 £1.4m 38 L Barry 18 Aston Villa ST, LW 63 84 £1.3m 39 Barrenetxea 19 Real Sociedad LW, ST, RW 74 83 £7.7m 40 K de la Fuente 19 Marseille LW, RW 72 83 £4.3m

