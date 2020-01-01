FIFA 21 web app: How to get an early start on your Ultimate Team

Ahead of the release of FIFA 21, gamers can start building their FUT squad early by accessing the FIFA 21 Web App or Companion App

FIFA Ultimate Team remains the most popular game mode in FIFA and that is not set to change with the release of FIFA 21.

Ahead of the launch of FIFA 21, gamers can start building their Ultimate Team early by accessing the FIFA 21 Web App or Companion App.

The features of the Web App and Companion App are slimmed down from Ultimate Team, meaning you cannot play matches, but you can buy and sell players, trade on the market, complete Squad Building Challenges and earn coins, players and packs through other means.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the FIFA 21 Web App and more.

When is the FIFA 21 Web App released?

Every year, the Web App is usually release a week or two before the launch of the game worldwide.

Since FIFA 21 hits shelves on October 9, it is predicted that the FIFA 21 Web App will launch around Wednesday, September 30.

This will give gamers the chance to build their FIFA Ultimate Team for a week and a half before the launch of the game and a week before early access begins.

The launch of the Web App usually coincides with the release of Team of the Week 1, which usually contains players that can be difficult to find on the transfer market as people are not yet available to use FIFA Points to buy packs.

What is the FIFA 21 Companion App?

Instead of using the FIFA 21 Web App, you can access your Ultimate Team and the Transfer Market on your phone or mobile device by downloading the FIFA 21 Companion App.

The FIFA 21 Companion App is available on Android and iOS devices and is a free download in the Google Play or App Store.

The Companion App will update from the FIFA 20 version, so you will not have to go to the store to download the new app on your phone.

The mobile app usually updates a few days after the Web App is released.

When do the Web App free gifts begin?

Every day for the first few weeks of FIFA 21, anyone who logs into the Web App or Companion App will be given one free gift to help build their Ultimate Team.

The free gifts are either coin rewards, mini packs or full packs. You can only claim one reward each day and your gift is chosen randomly.

The mini packs usually contain one player as well as some consumable items. These items can all be traded on the transfer market to raise coins to buy new players or other items.

Gamers who were active FIFA 20 players will also be given additional free packs to create their team when they first log into the Web App.