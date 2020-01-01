FIFA 21 ratings: De Bruyne, Salah, Van Dijk & the best Premier League players

The world's most popular league features several superstars you are going to want to use in the game

's dominance of the Premier League has extended to FIFA 21 with six players named in the starting XI of the league's best players in the game.

Four of the Reds' title-winning back five are among the best from 's top division, with Alisson between the sticks with a rating of 90, Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defence with the same score, while Trent Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson take the full-back positions on each side with their 87 ratings.

Jurgen Klopp's side also boast two of the starting three attackers with 90-rated Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in position on the right and left wings respectively.

Incredibly, Liverpool provide two of the nine substitutes as well, with Roberto Firmino and Fabinho - both 87 rated - featuring as back-ups.

have three players in the starting side, with Kevin De Bruyne - the league's best player with a 91 rating - lining up in midfield, while Sergio Aguero (89 rated) is the team's centre forward and Aymeric Laporte (87 rated) is the only non-Red in the defensive unit.

With Liverpool and City comprising nine players of the best XI, 's N'Golo Kante (88 rated) and 's Bruno Fernandes (87 rated) are the other players featuring in the team in the three-man midfield with De Bruyne.

Among the substitutes include trio Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the lone representative from .

Manchester City also provide three substitutes with Ederson, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva all starting on the bench.

Best Premier League XI and substitutes on FIFA 21