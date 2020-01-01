FIFA 21 five-star skills: Neymar, Mbappe and every player with highest rating

The star trio lead a diverse list of players that have access to the best tricks in the game

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar lead the list of players that have been given five-star skills in the latest edition of EA Sports' FIFA series.

The trio are once again among the top players in FIFA 21, with the two PSG stars and the , or Piemonte Calcio in-game, forward being recognised among the game's best skillers as well.

Every year, the list of players recognised with five-star skills are among the most desired in the game as they possess an arsenal of skill moves that make them among the most dangerous, and fun to use, players in the game.

The list usually includes players near the top of the game, like Ronaldo, Mbappe and Neymar, as well as highly-regarded dribblers like Alan Saint-Maximin, Stephen El Sharaawy, Vinicius Junior and Yannick Bolasie.

Some major names near the ends of their respective careers are also included, with Franck Ribery, Nani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all still regarded as some of the top dribblers in FIFA 21.

Here are all the players who have been graded as having five-star skill ability in the most recent edition of the game, and as such are capable of pulling off the most brilliant moves – if their user is capable of doing so.

Player Club Rating Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio 92 Neymar Jr PSG 91 Kylian Mbappe PSG 90 Angel Di Maria PSG 87 Jadon Sancho 87 Roberto Firmino 87 Paul Pogba 86 Thiago 85 Riyad Mahrez 85 Memphis Depay 85 Hakim Ziyech 85 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 85 Douglas Costa Piemonte Calcio 84 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 83 Marcelo 83 Wilfried Zaha 83 Martin Odegaard Real Madrid 83 Philippe Coutinho Bayern Munich 83 Ousmane Demebele 83 Quincy Promes 82 Marlos 81 Eduardo Salvio Boca Juniors 81 Joao Felix 81 Xherdan Shaqiri Liverpool 81 Juan Cuadrado Piemonte Calcio 81 Franck Ribery 81 Nani 80 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid 80 David Neres Ajax 80 Federico Bernardeschi Piemonte Calcio 80 Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle 80 Gelson Martins 80 Stephen El Sharaawy Shanghai Shanhua 79 Ignacio Piatti San Lorenzo 78 Ricardo Centurion Velez Sarsfield 77 Amine Harit 77 Hernani 76 Yannick Bolasie 75 Marcelino Moreno Lanus 75 Evander Midtjylland 74 Matias Fernandes Colo-Colo 73 Luciano Acosta Atlas 73 Jorge Carrascal Nunez 73 Chanathip Songkrasin Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo 73 Alexandru Maxim Gaziantep 72 Farid Boulaya FC Metz 72 Aidan McGeady Sunderland 71 Silas Wamangituka 70 Juan Diego Rojas Delfin SC 69 Gary Mackay-Steven NYCFC 69 Ilsinho 68 Rayan Cherki Lyon 67

What are the 5-star skill moves in FIFA 21?

There are plenty of tricks unique to 5-star skillers in FIFA 20, including the sombrero flick, the triple elastico, the advanced rainbow and the tornado spin left and right.

These are the most spectacular dribbling moves in the game and are capable of bamboozling any opponent, so are worthwhile honing if you favour a side that has a high technical level.

This year's game has seen the addition of three new skill moves: the Feint Forward and Turn, the Drag to Heel and the Ball Roll Fake Turn.

Here's the complete list of skill moves in this year's game: