FIFA 21 five-star skills: Neymar, Mbappe and every player with highest rating
Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar lead the list of players that have been given five-star skills in the latest edition of EA Sports' FIFA series.
The trio are once again among the top players in FIFA 21, with the two PSG stars and the Juventus, or Piemonte Calcio in-game, forward being recognised among the game's best skillers as well.
Every year, the list of players recognised with five-star skills are among the most desired in the game as they possess an arsenal of skill moves that make them among the most dangerous, and fun to use, players in the game.
The list usually includes players near the top of the game, like Ronaldo, Mbappe and Neymar, as well as highly-regarded dribblers like Alan Saint-Maximin, Stephen El Sharaawy, Vinicius Junior and Yannick Bolasie.
Some major names near the ends of their respective careers are also included, with Franck Ribery, Nani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all still regarded as some of the top dribblers in FIFA 21.
Here are all the players who have been graded as having five-star skill ability in the most recent edition of the game, and as such are capable of pulling off the most brilliant moves – if their user is capable of doing so.
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Piemonte Calcio
|92
|Neymar Jr
|PSG
|91
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|90
|Angel Di Maria
|PSG
|87
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|87
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|87
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|86
|Thiago
|Bayern Munich
|85
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|85
|Memphis Depay
|Lyon
|85
|Hakim Ziyech
|Chelsea
|85
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|85
|Douglas Costa
|Piemonte Calcio
|84
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|AC Milan
|83
|Marcelo
|Real Madrid
|83
|Wilfried Zaha
|Crystal Palace
|83
|Martin Odegaard
|Real Madrid
|83
|Philippe Coutinho
|Bayern Munich
|83
|Ousmane Demebele
|Barcelona
|83
|Quincy Promes
|Ajax
|82
|Marlos
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|81
|Eduardo Salvio
|Boca Juniors
|81
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|81
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Liverpool
|81
|Juan Cuadrado
|Piemonte Calcio
|81
|Franck Ribery
|Fiorentina
|81
|Nani
|Orlando City
|80
|Vinicius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|80
|David Neres
|Ajax
|80
|Federico Bernardeschi
|Piemonte Calcio
|80
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|Newcastle
|80
|Gelson Martins
|Monaco
|80
|Stephen El Sharaawy
|Shanghai Shanhua
|79
|Ignacio Piatti
|San Lorenzo
|78
|Ricardo Centurion
|Velez Sarsfield
|77
|Amine Harit
|Schalke
|77
|Hernani
|Levante
|76
|Yannick Bolasie
|Everton
|75
|Marcelino Moreno
|Lanus
|75
|Evander
|Midtjylland
|74
|Matias Fernandes
|Colo-Colo
|73
|Luciano Acosta
|Atlas
|73
|Jorge Carrascal
|Nunez
|73
|Chanathip Songkrasin
|Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo
|73
|Alexandru Maxim
|Gaziantep
|72
|Farid Boulaya
|FC Metz
|72
|Aidan McGeady
|Sunderland
|71
|Silas Wamangituka
|Stuttgart
|70
|Juan Diego Rojas
|Delfin SC
|69
|Gary Mackay-Steven
|NYCFC
|69
|Ilsinho
|Philadelphia Union
|68
|Rayan Cherki
|Lyon
|67
What are the 5-star skill moves in FIFA 21?
There are plenty of tricks unique to 5-star skillers in FIFA 20, including the sombrero flick, the triple elastico, the advanced rainbow and the tornado spin left and right.
These are the most spectacular dribbling moves in the game and are capable of bamboozling any opponent, so are worthwhile honing if you favour a side that has a high technical level.
This year's game has seen the addition of three new skill moves: the Feint Forward and Turn, the Drag to Heel and the Ball Roll Fake Turn.
Here's the complete list of skill moves in this year's game:
|Move
|PS
|Xbox
|Elastico
|R to right then rotate through bottom to left
|R to right then rotate through bottom to left
|Reverse Elastico
|R to left then rotate through bottom to right
|R to left then rotate through bottom to right
|Advanced Rainbow
|RS ⬇ (flick), ⬆ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
|RS ⬇ (flick), ⬆ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
|Hocus Pocus
|RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right
|RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right
|Triple Elastico
|RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left
|RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left
|Ball Roll & Flick Right
|RS ⬅ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
|RS ⬅ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
|Ball Roll & Flick Left
|RS ➡ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
|RS ➡ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
|Flick Turn
|R1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬇ (flick)
|RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬇ (flick)
|Ball Roll & Fake Right
|RS ➡ (hold), ⬅ (flick)
|RS ➡ (hold), ⬅ (flick)
|Ball Roll & Fake Left
|RS ⬅ (hold), ➡ (flick)
|RS ⬅ (hold), ➡ (flick)
|Sombrero Flick
|RS ⬆, ⬆, ⬇ (flick
|RS ⬆, ⬆, ⬇ (flick)
|Turn & Spin Right
|RS ⬆, ➡ (flick)
|RS ⬆, ➡ (flick)
|Turn & Spin Left
|RS ⬆, ⬅ (flick)
|RS ⬆, ⬅ (flick)
|Rabona Fake
|L2 + ▢ / ◯, X + LS ⬇
|LT + X / B, A + LS ⬇
|Elastico Chop Left
|R1 (hold) + RS ➡, ⬇, ⬅ (flick)
|RB (hold) + RS ➡, ⬇, ⬅ (flick)
|Elastico Chop Right
|R1 (hold) + RS ⬅, ⬇, ➡ (flick)
|RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
|Spin Flick Left
|R1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
|RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
|Spin Flick Right
|R1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)
|RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)
|Flick Over
|RS ⬆ (hold)
|RS ⬆ (hold)
|Tornado Spin Left
|L1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
|LB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
|Tornado Spin Right
|L1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)
|LB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)
|Laces Flick Up
|L2 + R1 (hold)
|LT + RB (hold)
|Sombrero Flick Backwards
|L (hold)
|L (hold)
|Sombrero Flick Right
|L (hold)
|L (hold)
|Sombrero Flick Left
|L (hold)
|L (hold)
|Around The World
|R spin around (clockwise or anti-clockwise)
|R spin around (clockwise or anti-clockwise)
|Air Elastico
|RS ➡, ⬅ (flick)
|RS ➡, ⬅ (flick)
|Reverse Air Elastico
|RS ⬅, ➡ (flick)
|RS ⬅, ➡ (flick)
|Flick Up For Volley
|L (hold)
|L (hold)
|Chest Flick
|L to up Hold press L3 Tap R3 x3
|L to up Hold press L3 Tap R x3
|T. Around the World
|Rotate RS clockwise then RS ⬆ (flick)
|Rotate RS clockwise then RS ⬆ (flick)
|DragBack Sombrero
|R1 (hold), LS Backward (flick), R3
|RB (hold), LS Backward (flick), RS (press)
|Feint Forward and Turn
|RS ⬇+ RS ⬇
|RS ⬇+ RS ⬇
|Drag to Heel
|L1 + RS ⬇then RS ⬅, ➡
|LB + RS ⬇then RS ⬅, ➡
|Ball Roll Fake Turn
|hold L2 + RS ⬆ then RS ⬅, ➡
|hold LT+ RS ⬆ then RS ⬅, ➡