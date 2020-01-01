FIFA 21 demo release date: When will it be available to play?

Fans of FIFA will be able to enjoy a taste of the new game a few weeks before its official worldwide release in October

With the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X coming this year, the launch of FIFA 21 promises to be the biggest release of the game in years.

However, with FIFA 21 launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launching before the new consoles hit the market, gamers will get their first taste of the game on existing platforms.

Ahead of the release of FIFA 21, fans will be able to get a taste of the new game when the demo is released via digital download on PS4 and Xbox One.

When will the FIFA 21 demo be released?

FIFA 21 will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Friday, October 9, having being pushed back from its usual September release date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone who has pre-ordered the digital version of the game wlll be able to access FIFA 21 three days early on Tuesday, October 6, while Early Access begins on Thursday, October 1.

The demo for the game usually arrives three weeks before the official launch of the game. If this trend is followed this year, then the FIFA 21 demo will be available on Friday September 18.

What teams will be in the FIFA 21 demo?

The FIFA demo usually features some of the most prominent teams used in the game's advertising, including the team of the cover star.

FIFA 20 allowed gamers to play as , , , , and in the demo, with Virgil Van Dijk, Jadon Sancho, Vincius Jr and Kylian Mbappe all used to promote the game.

Mbappe and Van Dijk have both been prominent in the launch and trailer for the game, meaning Liverpool and PSG are likely to return as teams in the FIFA 21 demo.

In addition, the demo could provide the first chance to play as teams who appear in FIFA for the first time this year including Miami and Nashville SC.

What game modes will be in the FIFA 21 demo?

VOLTA Football arrived in FIFA 20 and will be one of the game's main modes again for FIFA 21.

The demo last year offered a chance to play the street football mode and this year's demo should also give fans the opportunity to see what has improved in VOLTA from last year's launch.

It is unlikely that FIFA Ultimate Team will be prominent in the demo, with fans more likely to get a chance to build their squads through an early release of the FUT Web App in advance of the game's official launch on October 9.