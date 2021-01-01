FIFA 21 Champions League Team of the Tournament: Knockout Stage squad, release date & predictions

The latter stages of European competition usually see the best players celebrated in special squads in FIFA

Since adding the Champions League and Europa League to the FIFA series, EA Sports has released special squads containing the best players from that season's tournaments.

These squads usually have some of the highest rated players in the game, with Lionel Messi receiving a special 99-rated version in FIFA 19's Team of the Tournament: Knockout Stage squad.

The Team of the Knockout Stage is likely to return again for FIFA 21 and is due to be released in the coming weeks.

What is the FIFA 21 Team of the Knockout Stage?

Earlier in the season, EA Sports released the Champions League Team of the Group Stage, which celebrated the best players from the tournament's first six matchdays.

To follow on from this, a separate Team of the Knockout Stage is usually released with upgraded editions of the best performers from the round of 16 onwards.

A special squad of players from the Champions League is released as well as a small number of players from the Europa League.

These players will be available in packs for a week, while others will be available as untradeable cards through Weekly Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

When will the FIFA 21 Team of the Knockout Stage be released?

It is expected that the FIFA 21 Champions League Team of the Knockout Stage could be released on Friday, April 16.

The Champions League Team of the Knockout Stage is usually released after the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

In FIFA 19, it was released on April 19 after the second legs of all the quarter-finals had been completed.

Which players are in the FIFA 21 Team of the Knockout Stage squad?

The Champions League Team of the Knockout Stage squad usually focuses on players who have helped their clubs reach the semi-finals.

However, sometimes players who have already been knocked out are included, especially if they put in excellent performances in the last 16 and last eight.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a regular in these squads, but is not expected to feature in the FIFA 21 Team of the Knockout Stage squad after Juventus were knocked out by Porto.

Kylian Mbappe with a Champions League trophy 🏆



It just looks right, doesn't it? 👀



📸 @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/OGsVXORsRL — Goal (@goal) April 7, 2021

Four goals each for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the round of 16 should ensure their inclusion, but Messi could miss out despite scoring in both games against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe's case was furthered strengthened with a man of the match performance against Bayern Munich, with Neymar also doing his best to be included in the Team of the Knockout Stage squad.

What offers are available during the FIFA 21 Team of the Knockout Stage event?

During the Team of the Knockout Stage event, the majority of the upgraded players from the squad will be available in packs.



As a result, EA Sports will look to sell more packs on the Store, with promotional offers available for limited times.

Over the first weekend, lightning rounds will see additional Promo Packs added to the store for an hour at a time.

As well as these promotional packs, daily Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) will be released, containing untradeable players, packs and other items.