FIFA 21

FIFA 21 best young forwards: The top 50 strikers and wingers on career mode

Ronan Murphy
Comments()
FIFA 21 Joao Felix
Getty/EA Sports
Goal looks at all the wonderkid attackers in Career Mode, listing their potential ability, current rating and price in the game

All the biggest signings in history have been attacking players, with Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain shocking the world by more than doubling the previous record fee.

Attacking talent in FIFA 21 is also more expensive than other areas of the field and adding wonderkid forwards may cause you to break the bank.

The best young forwards are very expensive at the start of the game with Joao Felix and Vincius Jr both capable of reaching Lionel Messi's overall rating of 93, and both costing at least £24m.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Erling Haaland's current rating of 84 overall sees him cost over £40m, but cheaper options are available if you look further afield, such as Jeremie Doku of Anderlecht or Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi valued at less than £5m.

    FIFA 21's new player growth improvements also mean that players can be retrained in new positions, meaning you can turn your fast wingers into strikers or central players or even move players from the left to the right flank or vice versa.

    Here are all the best young strikers and wingers in FIFA 21 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

    PO. = Position(s)

    CR = Current Rating

    PR = Potential Rating

    Article continues below

    VA. = Value

    *Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 21 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

    FIFA 21: Best young forwards

    # Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA.
    1 Joao Felix 20 Atletico Madrid CF, ST 81 93 £28.8m
    2 Vinicius Jr 19 Real Madrid LW 80 93 £24.8m
    3 E Haaland 19 Borussia Dortmund ST 84 92 £40.5m
    4 Trincao 20 Barcelona RW, LW, CAM 78 91 £18m
    5 Rodrygo 19 Real Madrid RW, LW 79 90 £18.9m
    6 Ansu Fati 17 Barcelona LW, RW 76 90 £13.5m
    7 Antony 20 Ajax RW, LW 78 88 £15.3m
    8 J David 20 Lille ST, CF, CAM 77 88 £14m
    9 J Doku 18 Anderlecht RW, LW 71 88 £4.4m
    10 D Kulusevski 20 Piemonte Calcio RW, CAM 77 87 £13.1m
    11 M Boadu 19 AZ Alkmaar ST 75 87 £10.4m
    12 Evanilson 20 Porto ST 73 87 £8.1m
    13 Reinier 18 Real Madrid CF, CAM 71 87 £4.4m
    14 Joelson Fernandes 17 Sporting CP RW, LW 69 87 £1.9m
    15 K Adeyemi 18 Red Bull Salzburg ST, LW 69 87 £2m
    16 Luis Henrique 18 Marseille RW 67 87 £1.7m
    17 A Isak 20 Real Sociedad ST 79 86 £16.2m
    18 G Plata 19 Sporting CP RW 74 86 £9m
    19 C Hudson-Odoi 19 Chelsea RW, LW 74 86 £9m
    20 Brahim 20 Real Madrid LW 74 86 £9m
    21 Rafael Camacho 20 Sporting CP RW 73 86 £6.8m
    22 S Esposito 17 SPAL ST 66 86 £1.2m
    23 J Macias 20 Guadalajara ST 75 84 £9.5m
    24 B Mbeumo 20 Brentford RW, ST 74 85 £8.6m
    25 Gabriel Martinelli 19 Arsenal LW, LM, ST 74 85 £8.6m
    26 P De la Vega 19 Atletico Lanus RW, LW 71 85 £4.5m
    27 Fabio Silva 17 Wolves ST 69 85 £1.9m
    28 H Elliott 17 Liverpool RW 65 85 £990k
    29 T Parrott 18 Spurs ST 65 85 £990k
    30 J Alvarez 20 River Plate RW, RM 71 84 £4.1m
    31 R Brewster 20 Liverpool ST 70 84 £3.5m
    32 I Aliseda 20 Chicago Fire LW, RW, ST 70 84 £3.5m
    33 V Supryaga 20 Dynamo Kyiv ST 70 84 £3.5m
    34 Joao Pedro 20 Watford ST, LM 69 84 £2m
    35 J Zirkzee 19 Bayern Munich ST, CAM, CF 68 84 £1.7m
    36 Goncalo Ramos 19 Benfica CF 66 84 £1.3m
    37 Felix Correia 19 Juventus RW, LW 66 84 £1.3m
    38 S Mara 17 Bordeaux ST 63 84 £750k
    39 M Kean 20 Everton ST 74 83 £8.1m
    40 M Damsgaard 19 Sampdoria LW 73 83 £5.9m
    41 Pedro Neto 20 Wolves LW, CF, RW 72 83 £5m
    42 A Olsen 20 Bologna RW, ST, CAM 72 83 £5m
    43 Pedro Mendes 20 Sporting CP ST 71 83 £3.9m
    44 A Gouiri 20 Nice ST 70 83 £3.2m
    45 Y Adli 19 Bordeaux CF, CAM, CM 70 83 £3.1m
    46 R Redes 20 Club Guarani LW, LM, ST 69 83 £2.1m
    47 Abel Ruiz 20 Braga ST, LW 69 83 £2.1m
    48 C Summerville 18 Leeds RW 68 83 £1.6m
    49 E Salcedo 18 Inter CF, ST 67 83 £1.4m
    50 A Marin 19 Dinamo Zagreb LW, RW, CAM 67 83 £1.4m
    51 Tiago Tomas 18 Sporting CP ST 66 83 £1.2m
    52 O Batista Meier 19 Bayern Munich LW, CAM 66 83 £1.3m
    53 Bryan Gil 19 Sevilla LW, LM 65 83 £1.1m
    54 A Gordon 19 Everton LW, LM, CF 65 83 £1.1m
    55 A Idah 19 Norwich ST 65 83 £1.1m
    56 Y Badji 18 Club Brugge ST 65 83 £990k
    57 P Nebel 17 Mainz RW, LW, CAM 62 83 £600k
    58 W Fagir 16 Vejle Boldklub ST, RM 58 83 £250k

    Close