FIFA 20 wonderkids: The 20 best young players with highest potential ratings

FIFA 20's new and improved Career Mode is ready and raring to go – and its player database has been given a fresh relaunch.

Career Mode allows FIFA players to begin new careers with their chosen teams, tasked with the challenge of winning domestic and continental tournaments.

FIFA players are also given the chance to turn promising young players into global superstars, and Goal has compiled the best young players in FIFA 20 from aged 20 and under with the highest potential rating.

The list below lists the top 20 young players from all positions with the highest potential rating first, followed by their current rating, in FIFA 20.

In the instance of multiple players having the same potential rating, they will be further ranked by their current rating. Additionally, each player is listed in their primary position as well as the other positions they are able to play in.

FIFA 20: Best young players

Rank Name Age Club PO. PR CR VA. 1 K. Mbappe 20 PSG ST, RW 95 89 £82.3m 2 M. de Ligt 19 CB 93 84 £41.8m 3 J. Felix 19 CF, ST 93 80 £24.6m 4 G. Donnarumma 20 GK 92 85 £35.6m 5 K. Havertz 20 CAM, RM 92 84 £40.5m 6 J. Sancho 19 RM, LM 92 84 £39.2m 7 Vinicius Jr. 18 LW 92 79 £19.8m 8 T. Almada 18 Velez Sarsfield CAM, LW, ST 92 72 £5.7m 9 P. Foden 19 Man City CAM, CM 90 76 £14.5m 10 T. Alexander-Arnold 20 RB 89 83 £26.4m 11 Rodrygo 18 Real Madrid LW, RW, ST 89 76 £12.3m 12 Moise Kean 18 ST 89 76 £12.8m 13 S. Tonali 19 Brescia CDM, CM 89 75 £11.4m 14 A. Mac Allister 20 CAM, CM 89 75 £12.8m 15 C. Hudson-Odoi 18 RW, LW 89 73 £7m 16 A. Lafont 20 GK 88 79 £13.2m 17 I. Konate 20 CB 88 79 £15m 18 D. Upamecano 20 RB Leipzig CB 88 77 £11.9m 19 Kangin Lee 18 CAM, LM, RM 88 76 £11m 20 A. Maier 20 CM, CDM 88 76 £11.9m

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 20 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode.

It comes to no surprise that Kylian Mbappe is already one of the best players in the game – not just as a young player – with an overall current rating of 89 and a potential rating of 95. He has the highest potential rating of all the young players in FIFA 20, so don't think you can get your hands on him so easily, as he will no doubt come with an exceedingly high transfer fee.

New Juventus arrival Matthijs de Ligt has a potential rating of 93 on top of an overall rating of 84, though it is unlikely that the side will be putting him up for sale in Career Mode.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix is another fresh signing, which will make the Liga side also unwilling to sell him in his very first transfer window, though highly-rated youngsters Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho are other promising attacking options.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is the highest-rated young goalkeeper on FIFA 20 with an overall rating of 85 and a potential rating of 92.

The likes of Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold and 's Phil Foden round out the list, followed by Real Madrid's Rodrygo, 's Moise Kean and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.