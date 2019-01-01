FIFA 20 stadium list: All 119 grounds on Xbox One and PS4 versions of new game

Goal brings you all the confirmed venues for the latest instalment of EA Sports' feted football video game

FIFA 20 will soon be gracing screens across the planet, with the latest EA Sports football title being released worldwide on September 24.

The game's developers have rolled out a brand new gameplay mode - VOLTA - and there are a load of fresh features, while tweaks have been made to Ultimate Team.

As part of the authenticity of the FIFA gaming experience, EA have sought to secure as many official venues as possible and they've added to their licenses this year.

There are now 119 stadiums in the game - 90 official and 29 generic - which is an increase on the 102 that were included in .

Goal brings you all the stadiums that feature in FIFA 20 from the Premier League, , and more.

Premier League stadiums in FIFA 20

EA Sports have secured licences for all 20 Premier League teams, including Old Trafford, despite fears that 's deal with EA's rivals Konami would prohibit its inclusion.

's home ground Bramall Lane is in the game for the first time.

Stadium Team(s) Anfield Bramall Lane Sheffield United Carrow Road Emirates Stadium Etihad Stadium Goodison Park King Power Stadium London Stadium West Ham Molineux Stadium Old Trafford Manchester United Selhurst Park St James' Park St Mary's Stadium Stamford Bridge The Amex Stadium Hotspur Stadium Tottenham Turf Moor Vicarage Road Villa Park Vitality Stadium Bournemouth

English Football League stadiums in FIFA 20

There are a total of 11 venues from the English Football League, including Sunderland's Stadium of Light and the home of recently relegated , Kirklees Stadium.

Stadium Team(s) Stadium Cardiff City Craven Cottage Fratton Park Portsmouth KCOM Stadium Kirklees Stadium Huddersfield Town Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium Queens Park Liberty Stadium Riverside Stadium Stadium of Light Sunderland FC Stadium Stoke City The Hawthorns

La Liga stadiums in FIFA 20

A total of 16 La Liga stadiums feature in FIFA 20, including 's Santiago Bernabeu and 's home ground - and last season's final venue - Wanda Metropolitano.

Notably, 's Camp Nou is not included in the game due to the Catalan club's exclusive agreement with Konami to allow the ground only to appear in eFootball PES 2020.

Stadium Team(s) Coliseum Alfonso Perez Balaidos Estadio Benito Villamarin Estadio Ciutat de Estadio de la Ceramica Estadio de Mendizorrotza Estadio Jose Zorrilla Estadio Mestalla Valencia Estadio San Mames Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Real Madrid Municipal de Butarque Municipal de Ipurua Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan RCDE Stadium Reale Seguros Stadium (Anoeta) Wanda Metropolitano Atletico Madrid

Segunda Division stadiums in FIFA 20

FIFA 20 gamers will be able to take to the field at the famous Riazor, home of Deportivo La Coruna, and Malaga's 30,000-capacity La Rosaleda.

Stadium Team(s) Estadio El Alcoraz Estadio ABANCA-Riazor Deportivo La Coruna Estadio de Gran Canaria Las Palmas Estadio de Montilivi Estadio de Vallecas Estadio La Rosaleda Malaga

Bundesliga stadiums in FIFA 20

Fans of German football will be delighted to learn that they can play in front of Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall at Signal Iduna Park, as well as 's Allianz Arena.

The BayArena, home of , and 's Red Bull Arena are among the 14 Bundesliga venues.

Stadium Team(s) BayArena Bayer Leverkusen BORUSSIA-PARK Commerzbank-Arena Frankfurt Dusseldorf-Arena Olympiastadion Opel Arena PreZero Arena Red Bull Arena RB Leipzig RheinEnergieStadion Koln Signal Iduna Park VELTINS-Arena Volkswagen Arena Weserstadion WWK Arena

Bundesliga 2. stadiums in FIFA 20

may be in Bundesliga 2. but they boast one of the finest stadiums in in the Mercedes-Benz Arena and it is available to play in in FIFA 20.

Hamburg's Volksparkstadion and 's Max-Morlock-Stadion are also included.

Stadium Team(s) HDI-Arena Hanover 96 Max-Morlock-Stadion Nurnberg Mercedes-Benz Arena Stuttgart Volksparkstadion Hamburg

stadiums in FIFA 20

There are only three stadiums from Ligue 1 included in FIFA 20: Parc Olympique Lyonnais ( ), the Velodrome ( ) and Parc des Princes ( ).

Stadium Team(s) Parc Olympique Lyonnais Lyon Velodrome Marseille Parc des Princes Paris Saint-Germain

stadiums in FIFA 20

Italian football is not particularly well represented in terms of stadiums in FIFA 20, owing to Serie A granting full licensing to Konami for eFootball PES 2020.

, who will appear in FIFA 20 as Piemonte Calcio, will not be able to play at the Allianz Stadium. However, , , and will all be able to play at home.

Stadium Team(s) San Siro Inter / AC Milan Stadio Olimpico Lazio / Roma

International stadiums in FIFA 20

With EA Sports exclusively featuring the Champions League as a game mode, it is no surprise to see the Ataturk Olympic Stadium - venue for the 2020 Champions League final - in FIFA 20.

As well as 's national stadium, 's 'Home of Football' Wembley Stadium is included, meaning you'll be able to contest cup finals at the ground.

Stadium Team(s) Ataturk Olympic Stadium Turkey Wembley Stadium England

Rest of world stadiums in FIFA 20

In terms of 'Rest of the world' stadiums, only two countries are represented: and . Those stadiums are 's Donbass Arena and 's Otkritie Arena.

Stadium Team(s) Donbass Arena Shakhtar Donetsk Otkritie Arena Spartak Moscow / Russia

Eredivisie stadiums in FIFA 20

Amsterdam's football jewel - the Johan Cruyff ArenA - is included in FIFA 20, but it is the only Dutch venue available to play in.

Stadium Team(s) Johan Cruyff ArenA /

stadiums in FIFA 20

The growing appeal of Major League Soccer sees five of its clubs' stadiums feature in FIFA 20.

Among them is 's Dignity Health Sports Park, whch means you'll be able to strut your stuff as Zlatan Ibrahimovic in front of home fans.

Stadium Team(s) BC Place Stadium CenturyLink Field Dignity Health Sports Park LA Galaxy Mercedes-Benz Stadium Red Bull Arena

Liga MX stadiums in FIFA 20

'The Colossus of Santa Ursula' - Estadio Azteca - is the only Liga MX stadium in FIFA 20.

Stadium Team(s) Estadio Azteca Club America / Cruz Azul /

Saudi Pro League stadiums in FIFA 20

EA Sports have included two Saudi Arabian venues in FIFA 20: King Abdullah Sports City near Jeddah and King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Stadium Team(s) King Abdullah Sports City Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad King Fahd Stadium Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr

J1 League stadiums in FIFA 20

The Panasonic Stadium Suita, which is home to Gamba Osaka, is the only official J1 League stadium in FIFA 20.

Stadium Team(s) Panasonic Stadium Suita Gamba Osaka

Generic stadiums in FIFA 20

As well as 90 officially licensed stadiums, FIFA 20 will also include 29 generic grounds. Among them are the classics Crown Lane, Euro Park and Ivy Lane.

You can see all the generic venues below.

Stadium Team(s) Al Jayeed Stadium - Aloha Park - Arena del Centenario - Arena D'Oro - Court Lane - Crown Lane - Eastpoint Arena - El Grandioso - El Libertador - Estadio de las Artes - Estadio El Medio - Estadio Presidente G.Lopes - Euro Park - FeWC Stadium (only on PS4 & Xbox One) - Forest Park - Ivy Lane - Molton Road - O Dromo - Sanderson Park - Stade Municipal - Stade Classico - Stadion 23. Maj - Stadion Europa - Stadion Hanguk - Stadion Neder - Stadion Olympik - Town Park - Union Park Stadium - Waldstadion -

VOLTA venues in FIFA 20

As well as official stadiums and a selection of generic grounds, FIFA 20 will also include 17 small-sided pitches for their VOLTA mode.

Article continues below

Freestyle football fans will be able to play in venues based in London, Paris, Barcelona and Amsterdam, as well as Berlin, Mexico City, Rome, Tokyo and Lagos.

There will also be VOLTA venues in Cape Town, New York, LA, Miami, Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.

As well as that, a generic warehouse and a parking lot will be available to play in.