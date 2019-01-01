FIFA 20

FIFA 20 best young defenders: The top 50 DEFs on career mode

Goal looks at all the wonderkid defenders in Career Mode, listing their potential ability and price in the game

Manchester United made Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in the world in August, breaking the record set when Liverpool bought Virgil van Dijk in January 2018. World-class defenders are also expensive in FIFA 20 Career Mode, but there are many bargains to be had if you are willing to scout in the right places.

New Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is the best young defender in the game and has the potential to be a 93-rated superstar, while RB Leipzig have a centre-back pairing that should dominate for the next decade or more. Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano are valued at £15 million and £11.9m at the start of Career Mode so may be above the budget of many clubs.

Sporting CP's Eduardo Quaresma is only rated as 64 overall when you begin your game, but with enough game time and the right development has the potential to reach 88 overall. The 17-year-old centre-back is valued at less than £700k and is a brilliant long-term investment.

Portugal has a number of top young defenders in the league, including Porto right-back Tomas Esteves and Benfica's Nuno Tavares who has the ability to play in both full-back spots. Both of these are available at less than £3m and will end up as some of the best full-backs in the game.

Here are all the best young defenders in FIFA 20 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 20 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 20: Best young defenders

# Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA.
1 M de Ligt 19 Juventus CB 85 93 £41.8m
2 T Alexander-Arnold 20 Liverpool RB 83 89 £26.4m
3 I Konate 20 RB Leipzig CB 79 88 £15m
4 D Upamecano 20 RB Leipzig CB 77 88 £11.9m
5 W Saliba 18 Arsenal CB 71 88 £3.9m
6 Eduardo Quaresma 17 Sporting CP CB 64 88 £800k
7 Z Vanheusden 19 Standard Liege CB 73 87 £6.6m
8 Tomas Esteves 17 Porto RB 65 87 £950k
9 D Zagadou 20 Borussia Dortmund CB, LB 79 86 £13.6m
10 A Hakimi 20 Real Madrid LB, RB 79 86 £13.2m
11 J Kounde 20 Sevilla CB 76 86 £9.7m
12 E N'Dicka 19 Eintracht Frankfurt CB 76 86 £9.2m
13 B Kamara 19 Marseille CB 75 86 £8.8m
14 R James 19 Chelsea RB, CDM 73 86 £5.7m
15 J Todibo 19 Barcelona CB, CDM 71 86 £4m
16 E Ampadu 18 Chelsea CB, CDM 67 86 £1.2m
17 N Armini 18 Lazio CB 66 86 £1.1m
18 Diogo Dalot 20 Man Utd RB, LB, RM 75 85 £8.4m
19 P Retsos 20 Bayer Leverkusen CB, RB, LB 75 85 £8.4m
20 O Kabak 19 Schalke CB 74 85 £7m
21 M Aarons 19 Norwich RB 72 85 £4.4m
22 Nuno Tavares 19 Benfica LB, RB 70 85 £3m
23 N Cozza 20 Montpellier CB, LWB 69 85 £1.8m
24 Montero 20 Atletico Madrid CB 68 85 £1.6m
25 H El Kababri 19 Anderlecht RB 65 85 £900k
26 A Zagre 17 PSG LB, CM 62 85 £550k
27 K Hoever 17 Liverpool RB, CB 62 85 £550k
28 M Sarr 20 Nice CB, LB 76 84 £8.8m
29 T Tomiyasu 20 Bologna CB, CDM 73 84 £5.3m
30 A Bastoni 20 Inter CB 72 84 £4.3m
31 D Maresic 19 Sturm Graz CB 72 84 £4.2m
32 N Perez 19 Atletico Madrid CB 70 84 £3m
33 J Bogle 18 Derby RB 69 84 £1.7m
34 L Kelly 20 Bournemouth LB, CB 68 84 £1.6m
35 S van der Berg 17 Liverpool CB 66 84 £1m
36 J Vagnoman 18 Hamburg LB, LM, RB 65 84 £900k
37 O Solet 19 Lyon CB 65 84 £925k
38 Diogo Leite 20 Porto CB 72 83 £4.2m
39 C Dagba 20 PSG RB, RWB 72 83 £4.1m
40 K Ruegg 20 Zurich RB, CDM 72 83 £4.1m
41 Emerson 20 Real Betis RB 71 83 £3.3m
42 Ruben Vinagre 20 Wolves LWB 70 83 £2.7m
43 Diogo Queiros 20 Porto CB 68 83 £1.6m
44 M Salisu 20 Real Valladolid CB 68 83 £1.6m
45 L Mbe Soh 18 PSG CB 67 83 £1.2m
46 B Badiashile 18 Monaco CB 67 83 £1.2m
47 L Itter 20 Freiburg LB 67 83 £1.3m
48 J Beyer 19 Borussia M'gladbach RB, CB 67 83 £1.3m
49 Eric Garcia 18 Man City CB 66 83 £1.1m
50 C Cuesta 20 Genk CB 66 83 £1.1m
51 I Diveev 19 CSKA Moscow CB 66 83 £1.1m
52 Apa 19 Real Valladolid RB, RM 66 83 £1.1m
53 Nuno Mendes 17 Sporting CP LB 64 83 £700k

Close