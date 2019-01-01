FIFA 20

FIFA 20 best women players: Rapinoe, Renard & the highest-rated players on the game

USWNT stars dominate the list of top-rated women's players on the latest iteration of the FIFA game

Ratings for FIFA 20 were released on September 9 ahead of the game's official launch, with Lionel Messi revealed as the highest-rated men's player in the game ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar, Eden Hazard, Jan Oblak and Kevin De Bruyne dominated the rankings as the highest-rated players in the men's game.

The ratings for the women's players have also been released, and Goal has rounded up those with the highest overall ratings.

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe tops the list as the best women's player in FIFA 20, boasting an overall rating of 93 following her phenomenal World Cup-winning summer.

Rapinoe made headlines off the pitch as well, sparring with U.S. president Donald Trump after refusing an invitation to the White House. She scored six goals at the 2019 World Cup, making her joint-top scorer alongside Ellen White and team-mate Alex Morgan and scooped up the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards – and was named the women's FIFA World Player of the Year.

France and Lyon centre-back Wendie Renard follows close behind on 92, a rating she shares with Australia starlet Samantha Kerr who joins her in second place.

Les Bleues forward Eugenie Le Sommer shares a 91 rating with captain and team-mate Amandine Henry, as well as Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan – all of whom play for Lyon.

The likes of Netherlands star Lieke Martens, the USWNT's Tobin Heath and Japan's Saki Kumagai round out the list on 90 ratings.

Ballon d'Or winner and Lyon goalscoring ace Ada Hegerberg notably missed out on the list, due to her decision not to line-up for Norway in the World Cup - with only women's international teams included in FIFA 20.

Brazil legend Marta also misses out on the top 20 list.

Highest-rated women players in FIFA 20

Player Team Nation Position Rating
Megan Rapinoe Reign FC USWNT LW, LM 93
Wendie Renard Lyon France CB 92
Samantha Kerr Perth Glory, Chicago Red Stars Australia ST, LW 92
Eugenie Le Sommer Lyon France ST, LW, CAM 91
Amandine Henry Lyon France CDM, CM 91
Dzsenifer Marozsan Lyon Germany CAM, LM, CM 91
Lieke Martens Barcelona Netherlands LW, CAM 90
Vivianne Miedema Arsenal Netherlands ST 90
Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Norway RM, CAM, ST 90
Saki Kumagai Lyon Japan CB 90
Tobin Heath Portland Thorns USWNT RW, CAM, LW 90
Alex Morgan Orlando Pride USWNT ST 90
Lucy Bronze Lyon England RB, CM 89
Christine Sinclair Portland Thorns Canada ST, CAM 89
Almuth Schult Wolfsburg Germany GK 89
Julie Ertz Chicago Red Stars USWNT CDM, CB 88
Carli Lloyd Sky Blue FC USWNT CM, ST 88
Alexandra Popp Wolfsburg Germany ST, LM 88
Becky Sauerbrunn Utah Royals USWNT CB, RB 88
Lindsey Horan Portland Thorns USWNT CAM, CM 87

