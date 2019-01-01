FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Ramos, Kimmich and Jesus headline squad
The focus may largely be on Team of the Season at this time of year, but a strong FIFA 19 Team of the Week has been unveiled by EA Sports for Ultimate Team this week.
Sergio Ramos, Josh Kimmich, Gabriel Jesus and Marko Arnautovic are the stars in this week's squad thanks to strong performances throughout the international break.
Team of the Weeks at this time of year are usually less-than-desirable, but the brief return of international football will add strong in-form cards to packs alongside the Serie A and Eredivisie Team of the Seasons.
Ramos is the obvious headliner this week, as the 93-rated centre-back leads the TOTW after shining with two goals in wins over the Faroe Islands and Sweden. The Real Madrid defender missed out on a Team of the Year item due to Real Madrid's struggles but did recently have a UEFA Champions League Premium Squad Building Challenge to commemorate his goal in the 2014 final.
He is joined by Germany's Kimmich, who earns a position switch from right-back to the midfield, while the likes of Jesus and Arnautovic are joined by Ivan Perisic, Salomon Rondon and Yevhen Konoplyanka as attacking options.
Meanwhile, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been recognised for his Nations League efforts, which included a finish in a penalty shootout win against Switzerland in the third-place match.
The team also includes the likes of RB Leipzig defender Willi Orban, Israeli forward Eran Zahavi and Benfica defender Ruben Dias, who could prove useful in SBCs due to their high ratings.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK - Jordan Pickford - Everton
CB - Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid
CB - Wili Orban - RB Leipzig
CB - Ruben Dias - Benfica
LM - Ivan Perisic - Inter
CDM - Joshua Kimmich - Germany
CM -Nicolo Barella - Cagliari
LM - Yevhen Konoplyanka - Schalke
ST - Eran Zahavi - Guangzhou R&F
ST - Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City
ST - Marko Arnautovic - West Ham
BENCH
GK - Angel Galvan - Tenerife
CB - Kaan Ayhan - Fortuna Dusseldorf
CM - Matheus Uribe - Club America
RM - Ilsinho - Philadelphia Union
ST - Salomon Rondon - Newcastle
ST - Patrik Schick - Roma
ST - Teemu Pukki - Norwich