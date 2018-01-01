FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Kante, Salah and Dembele star in TOTW
Mohamed Salah's continued heroics for Liverpool have earned him a place in the latest FIFA 19 Team of the Week alongside luminaries such as N'Golo Kante and Ousmane Dembele.
Kante played an unlikely role as goalscorer as Chelsea upset Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday, while Dembele was a leading light for Barcelona as they breezed past Espanyol 4-0.
The World Cup winner has seen his rating on the special card jump up to 90, which matches that of Salah.
Andrej Kramaric's late equaliser for Hoffenheim against Wolfsburg has earned him a berth in the team along with Manchester United star Juan Mata, who was on target against Fulham.
Bruno Fernandes and Thomas Delaney are alongside Kante in the midfield.
The defence, meanwhile, has a strong Serie A-based lilt to it, with full-backs Faouzi Ghoulam and Joao Cancelo ahead of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Completing the rearguard is Betis centre-back Sidnei.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan
RB - Joao Cancelo - Juventus
CB - Sidnei - Real Betis
LB - Faouzi Ghoulam - Napoli
CM - N'Golo Kante - Chelsea
CM - Bruno Fernandes - Sporting CP
CDM - Thomas Delaney - Dortmund
RM - Juan Mata - Manchester United
ST - Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
LW - Ousmane Dembele - Barcelona
CF - Andrej Kramaric - Hoffenheim
BENCH
GK - Guillermo Ochoa - Standard Liege
CB - James Tarkowski - Burnley
RM - Jefferson Farfan - Lokomotiv Moscow
CM - Aboulaye Traore - Nantes
ST - Moussa Marega - Porto
ST - Charles - Eibar
ST - Duvan Zapata - Atalanta
RESERVES
GK - Nils Korber - Osnabruck
LB - Luke Leahy - Walsall
ST - Alfredo Donnarumma - Brescia
CAM - Mike Frantz - Freiburg
RM - Brais Mendez - Celta