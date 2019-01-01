FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Chicharito & Di Maria headline squad after scoring doubles
Following their two-goal efforts this weekend, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Angel Di Maria headline the Team of the Week in EA Sports FIFA 19.
Hernandez scored two late goals for West Ham against Huddersfield, turning a 3-2 deficit into a dramatic 4-3 victory.
Di Maria, meanwhile, also scored twice in the second half against Marseille in Le Classique, helping PSG to a 3-1 win over their rivals.
Hernandez is one of two Premier League representatives, with Everton star Richarlison also making the cut following his goal in a 2-0 win over Chelsea.
Amiens goalkeeper Regis Gurtner anchors a back line that also features Inter's Stefan de Vrij, Vieirinha of PAOK, and Getafe centre-back Djene.
Richarlison heads up a four-man midfield that also includes Girona's Portu, Thomas Delaney of Borussia Dortmund and Luis Alberto of Lazio.
Up top, Hernandez and Di Maria are joined by Werder Bremen star Max Kruse.
D.C. United striker Wayne Rooney headlines the bench, after the former Manchester United star netted his first MLS hat-trick at the weekend against Real Salt Lake.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK – Regis Gurtner – Amiens
CB – Stefan de Vrij – Inter
LB – Vieirinha – PAOK
CB – Djene – Getafe
RM – Portu – Girona
CDM – Thomas Delaney – Borussia Dortmund
RM – Richarlison – Everton
CM – Luis Alberto – Lazio
ST – Javier Hernandez – West Ham
ST – Angel Di Maria – PSG
ST – Max Kruse – Werder Bremen
BENCH
GK – Marco Bizot – AZ
RB – Leo Dubois – Lyon
LM – Romain Hamouma – Saint-Etienne
CM – Albin Ekdal – Sampdoria
ST – Wout Weghorst – Wolfsburg
ST – Abderrazak Hamdallah – Al-Nassr
ST – Wayne Rooney – D.C. United
RESERVES
CM – John McGinn – Aston Villa
CM – Laszlo Benes – Holstein Kiel
ST – Roman Yaremchuk – Gent
ST – Florian Aye – Clermont Foot
LM – Mohamed Salim Fares – SPAL