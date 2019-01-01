FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Balotelli, Coman and Marquinhos star

Jan Oblak and Radja Nainggolan are among the other players to be given the honour of making the squad this week

With no action over the weekend, the FIFA Team of the Week is dominated by players from Europe’s biggest leagues.

Among those to get a nod for the squad is forward Mario Balotelli, who has enjoyed a startling return to form since moving to Stade Velodrome from . Joining the Italian in attack is forward Krzysztof Piatek.

There is plenty of attacking flair in the midfield, meanwhile. Leading the charge is winger Kingsley Coman, but star Portu is also in the XI after helping his side overcome at the weekend. Radja Nainggolan and Bruno Fernandes are offensive components of a unit that is anchored by ’s Kerem Demirbay.

Article continues below

Marquinhos won widespread praise for his performance as won 2-0 in the against , and though he was used as a midfielder in that match, he is involved in the defence of this star-studded side. Alongside him in the rearguard are Alvaro Gonzalez and Domenico Criscito.

In goal, meanwhile, is the ever-reliable Jan Oblak of .

STARTING XI

GK - Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid

CB - Alvaro Gonzalez -

CB - Marquinhos - PSG

LB - Domenico Criscito -

CMD - Kerem Demirbay - Hoffenheim

LM - Portu - Girona

LF - Bruno Fernandes - CP

LW - Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich

CAM - Radja Nainggolan -

ST - Mario Balotelli - Marseille

ST - Krzysztof Piatek - AC Milan BENCH GK - Ludovic Butelle -

LB - Marcal -

CM - Ruben Rochina -

RM - Sofiane Feghouli -

LW - Mikel Oyarzabal -

ST - Leonardo Pavoletti -

CM - Veretout - RESERVES CB - Alexander Juel Andersen - Vendsyssel

CM - Teji Savanier -

LW - Ilias Chair - Stevenage

ST - Adrian Dalmau - Heracles

ST - Alexis Vega - Guadalajara

See the full squad below...