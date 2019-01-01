FICCI GOAL 2019 set to spark an Indian football renaissance

FICCI GOAL 2019 takes place on March 26th and 27th...

With the development of football in the primary aim, The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) convention on the business of football in - GOAL 2019 - is all set for its sixth edition.

FICCI GOAL 2019 - India’s largest international convention on the business of football - takes place on March 26th and 27th at Federation House, Tansen Marg, New Delhi.

The convention is supported by the governing body of Indian football - the All India Football Federation (AIFF) - and will be an exclusive platform for strategic dialogue among the various stakeholders.

The conference aims to provide a platform which enables networking and dialogue among senior decision makers in Indian and international football fraternity. An emphasis is also placed on knowledge sharing and understanding the unique business opportunities in Indian football.

With football in India growing at a steady pace, the FICCI GOAL 2019 will also be a place to discuss issues, challenges and way forward on contemporary issues in sports and to build a consensus among the various stakeholders.

Government machinery in the form of the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and Sports Authority of India will be involved in the conference while there will be presence of FIFA, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials apart from representatives of various international leagues, state football associations, Indian and international clubs and academies.

Not to mention coaches, players and technical experts involved in the game, commercial brands with a stake, NGOs and students from various universities.

FICCI GOAL has been instrumental in organising seminars with AFC for SAFF member countries, presenting knowledge papers on Foreign Direct Investment in Indian football and numerous other initiatives.

No doubt the sixth edition is set to be a groundbreaking event.

Registrations for the event is open.