Fernandes has ghosted for Portugal at Euro 2020 - Mourinho

The midfielder has been accused of not showing up for his country amid a difficult start to the tournament

Jose Mourinho has claimed Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has ghosted at Euro 2020, taking up space on the pitch but "not playing".

The Roma manager said Fernandes has "incredible potential" but isn't showing the same abilities he usually offers at club level with Manchester United.

Still, Mourinho expressed hope that the player would turn up on Wednesday against France in Portugal's final group stage match.

What has been said?

"Portugal at its highest level can beat anyone," Mourinho said on talkSPORT.

"But we need to play with 11 players, in these two matches Bruno Fernandes was on the pitch but not playing.

"I hope he turns up against France, because he's a player with incredible potential.

"He can pass, he can score. He can get penalties, he can score penalties, he can score free kicks. He has a lot to give, but the reality is in these two matches he was not there.

"Portugal has three fantastic attacking players, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Diogo] Jota.

"We need that connection, but until now Bruno is not playing."

Fernandes at Euro 2020

Fernando has started both of Portugal's matches but was pulled after just 63 minutes vs Germany during a 4-2 defeat.

He has put just one shot on target to this point in the competition.

Portugal advancement scenarios

Portugal would go through to the knockout stage if they avoid defeat against France on Wednesday. They would finish first if they win and Germany do not (Die Mannschaft are heavily favoured vs Hungary at Allianz Arena).

A loss paired with a Germany defeat, however, would see them drop all the way down to fourth in Group F.

"Hungary’s last match was against France the world champions and they drew 1-1," manager Fernando Santos told reporters.

"A lot of people had written off Hungary's chances but now they’ll be playing against Germany. We know that all we need to do is win, but before losing to Germany it was all up to us all well. It was in our grasp.

"We want to move on and we [want to] depend on ourselves in order to progress. "

