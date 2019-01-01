Nestor Gordillo case: Chennai City FC submit evidence to AIFF

The club will now wait for the AIFF's Player Status Committee's decision...

champions have submitted evidence and documents pertaining to the Nestor Gordillo issue to the All Football Federation's (AIFF) Player Status Committee.

Earlier this month, the I-League champions had sought the AIFF's intervention, accusing (ISL) club of trying to poach their Spanish star Nestor Gordillo.

The Indian FA had sought an explanation from both parties. While Pune City denied their involvement in the matter, Gordillo informed AIFF that his contract was breached as he has not been paid bonuses for winning the I-League title by Chennai City.

However, Chennai City had refuted those claims, detailing that he was paid all due wages and only the bonuses for winning the I-League was left to be paid. The club had also indicated that they were unable to do so since the AIFF were yet to pay them the prize money for the winning the league.

They had stated that Gordillo was trying to engineer a move to Pune City without having to pay compensation to Chennai City.

Nestor had played a key role in Chennai City's incredible campaign that saw them romp their way to the I-League title, scoring eight goals and providing numerous assists.

At the Player Status Committee meeting that was held on Tuesday, the Coimbatore-based side submitted all the evidence at their disposal. It is learnt that the club had submitted evidence that linked Gordillo and Pune City in this saga.

The Spaniard has a contract that runs till June 2020 with Chennai City.

The club will now wait for the Player Status Committee's decision on the matter.