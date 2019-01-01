FC Ifeanyi Ubah players and coaches 'critically injured' after armed robbery attack

The Anambra Warriors were attacked by men of the underworld on Friday afternoon in Kabba ahead of Sunday’s Nigeria top-flight clash

Our players and officials were attacked by armed robbers along Kabba junction near Lokoja this afternoon on their way to Kano to honour Sunday's @LMCNPFL #MD6 fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars. pic.twitter.com/reYdN2hWvA — FC Ifeanyi Ubah (@FCIfeanyiUbah) November 29, 2019

Players and coaches of FC Ifeanyi Ubah are currently responding to treatment after they were attacked by armed robbers in Kabba on their way to Kano for Sunday’s Professional Football League clash with Jigawa Golden Stars.

In a statement released by the club and posted on their Facebook page, the men of the underworld who shot the driver and left others injured were dressed as youth corp members.

“This is to inform the general public that at about 1:30 pm today, players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra Warriors) who were travelling to Kano for their scheduled Matchday 6 fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars ran into a group of armed robbers dressed in NYSC uniforms, operating at Kabba junction, near Lokoja in Kogi state,” it read.

“To the glory of God, no life was lost. However, the driver was shot while some members of the coaching crew and players were critically injured. The affected persons are currently being treated and are responding to treatment.

“We wish to use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government as well as football regulatory bodies; Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) to further intensify security efforts to ensure the safety of teams who often have no choice than to travel long distances by road, especially clubs owned by private investors who are made to invest their hard-earned money in the growth and development of Nigerian football.

“Conclusively, fans, well-wishers, supporters and Nigerians, in general, are kindly urged to keep the entire management, coaching staff and players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their prayers in this moment of despair.”

The Anambra Warriors are 10th on the NPFL log with eight points from five matches. Their last outing with ended in a 0-0 draw.