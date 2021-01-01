'Not good enough' - FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando unsatisfied with draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

head coach Juan Ferrando was disappointed with the 1-1 draw against in the 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

The Gaurs showed plenty more intent in the second half as they created chances but failed to convert. Ferrando said his team was close to bagging all three points and was unhappy with the final scoreline.

"We want the three points in all games. We had more chances but in the end, a draw is not good enough for us," Ferrando said.

"At the end, we had 10 shots on target. (Concern is) when you don't have clear opportunities," he added.

Ferrando was particularly happy with the defence and the high-pressing game from his team. He, however, pointed out that his team could have held on to the ball better.

"The defence, the high press was good, because ATK (Mohun Bagan) can play. We lost the ball, and it was a foul then (it was a) perfect goal for the opponent," he said.

The Spaniard revealed that star forward Igor Angulo missed the match due to illness and said that he is awaiting further updates regarding Brandon Fernandes' injury.

Super-sub Ishan Pandita scored the equalizer for FC Goa but Ferrando has not thought about giving the player a start.

"I'm talking with him every day. He is good with set-pieces, positional attack. But he needs to work on his press and control of the ball," Ferrando said.