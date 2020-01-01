FC Goa's James Donachie: 'Can't always attack in the AFC Champions League'

The 27-year-old defender admires the Gaurs' attacking brand of football...

defender James Donachie has declared his love for the club's attacking brand of football ahead of the 2020-21 (ISL) season.

The 27-year-old defender, who spent several years in the A-League, is now ready to play in the AFC with the Gaurs. He believes the emphasis is on trying to outscore the opposition is hopeful of pulling off the strategy against other Asian teams.

"I have watched the highlights of FC Goa's games last season, which was just a lot of goals actually. Goa likes scoring goals, it's similar to the philosophy we had in Brisbane [Roar] where if you score more than the other team you win the game," the Australian said.

"There wasn't an emphasis on defending, which is fine when you are playing from the back and your defenders are attackers too. I prefer that - it's exciting and it's what the fans want to watch, and if we can do that in Asia, it's even better. I guess we just need to keep trying to score as many goals as we can," he added.

Donachie admitted that the reduction of the salary cap is the main reason for A-League stars such as Joel Chianese, Jacob Tratt, Bradden Inman and Dylan Fox to move to and stressed that his dream of playing in Europe won't be hampered with his latest move.

"I have tried to make a move to Europe for many years. I would love to play in the Premier League or even the (English) Championship - that's probably a dream of mine. I have played in the A-League for almost 10 years now (between 2012 and 2020) and I have had a year in [South] Korea (Jeonnam Dragons) where we had an unfortunate year where the team got relegated," he stated.

"It's still a dream of mine (to play in ) and I don't think going to Goa is something that will hurt my career. I think if I go there (Goa) and play a lot of games then it benefits me."

The defender is confident about the Gaurs' chanced at the continental level but is wary of the threat posed by the other Asian giants.

"In my last few years, I have been an aggressive centre back but also someone who likes to coach when I am on the field. That's probably the best kind of way I would like to go about my play - organising people because I think that's important for the Asian Champions League.

"You can't always attack in those games. They (ACL competitors) are very good attacking teams and over the years they have set up very defensively in the Asian Champions League, but I guess that's up to the new coach (Juan Ferrando) who has come in."

With Ferrando coming in as the new head coach, FC Goa revamped their squad and Donachie believes the changes made will work. "I still think that with the players we have signed, we are going to be a really good team."