FC Goa rope in James Donachie from A-League side Newcastle Jets

The Gaurs have chosen to strengthen their backline with the signing of James Donachie...

have signed Australian defender James Donachie on a one-year loan deal from A-League side Newcastle Jets. The centre-back becomes the Gaurs’ 9th new signing ahead of the 2020/21 ISL ( ) season.

Donachie, 27, is a three-time A-League champion with 2 of his triumphs coming in the colours of Brisbane Roar in the 2011/12 and 2013/14 seasons. He later went on to win it again as a part of Melbourne Victory in the 2017/18 campaign.