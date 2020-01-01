FC Cincinnati head coach Jans resigns amid investigation into alleged racial slur

The Dutchman will leave the club just days after the MLS Players Association filed a complaint regarding "extremely inappropriate comments"

FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans resigned on Monday evening following an investigation into his alledged use of a racial slur.

In the midst of his first pre-season with the club after being hired midway through FC Cincy's first campaign, Jans stepped away from the team over the weekend after a complaint was made by the Major League Soccer Players Association.

The complaint stated Jans allegedly made "extremely inappropriate comments" while calling for an investigation into the incident.

Multiple reports stated that the comment in question was a racial slur, with Jans later claiming that the slur was used as part of a quote of hip-hop lyrics.

On Monday, FC Cincy officially confirmed Jans' departure following an investigation, with the Dutchman opting to resign.

"As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati,” club president Jeff Berding said.

“We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted.

"Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game.

"This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans."

Jans joined the club in August, replacing Alan Koch as head coach of the then-first-year team, in what the club called a "short-term solution".

The former PEC Zwolle, Heerenveen and Groningen boss amassed a 1-5-4 record during his 10 games in charge of the club, while FC Cincy finished last in MLS with 24 points and a negative-44 goal differential.

Yoann Damet will serve as the club’s interim head coach while General Manager Gerard Nijkamp begins the search for a new head coach.

Damet, who has been an FC Cincy assistant since 2017, previously served as the club's interim coach between Koch's dismissal and Jans' hiring.

FC Cincy will begin the club's second MLS campaign on March 1 against the .