FC Cincinnati fires Alan Koch

The expansion club fired their head coach just 11 games into the season

FC Cincinnati has fired head coach Alan Koch just 11 games into the club's first season in .

Koch, who predated the club's move to MLS, went 2-7-2 as head coach of FC Cincinnati to start the season as the club has scored just eight goals through 11 games, a league low.

The coach originally joined the team in 2016 as a director of scouting and analytics and an assistant coach before being promoted to head coach in February 2017.

He went 35-13-18 in USL regular-season games, advancing to the playoffs both seasons before the club made the jump to MLS.

Following a recent loss to the , Koch stated that the club needed to "find additional players" in order to compete.

“After a series of recent issues and a team culture that had deteriorated, we determined that it’s time to make a change to return a club-centered focus to the team,” FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding said in a statement.

“This decision is not driven by recent game results themselves, but rather the underpinnings that have led to those results. We have not come close to maximizing the talent we have in the dressing room this year, nor have we seen a foundation being built that will set us up for success this year and into next year.

"Our whole locker room is committed to our club goal of earning an MLS postseason bid, and we need to put them in the best position to do so."

He added: “We appreciate Alan’s contributions to FC Cincinnati in the United Soccer League and wish him well."

Koch's dismissal marks the second-fastest firing of a head coach by an expansion team with the New York/New Jersey Metrostars' dismissal of Eddie Firmani coming just nine games into the inaugural MLS season.

FC Cincinnati will turn to assistant coach Yoann Damet, who will serve in the role of interim head coach.

The 29-year-old coach has served as the club's top assistant since joining from the in 2017.

“I am confident that Yoann will immediately infuse the locker room and soccer staff with a positive energy and team approach,” Berding said. “He is respected and trusted and will lead the hard work that gets the best out of our players.”

Damet will take charge of his first match on Saturday as FC Cincy takes on the Montreal Impact.