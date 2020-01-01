Farouk Miya outshines Demba Ba with brace as Konyaspor stun Istanbul Basaksehir

The Uganda star stood out in Monday's Turkish Super Lig encounter against the league leaders with a brace that propelled them to victory

Farouk Miya outshone Demba Ba’s lone strike with his brace as Konyaspor defeated 4-3 on Monday.

The result at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium delayed Istanbul Basaksehir's title party even though second-placed Trabzonspor bowed to Denizlispor in another league game while Konyaspor stayed clear of the relegation zone, having accrued 33 points from 32 matches.

Miya equalised for Konyaspor in the 20th minute after Edin Visca opened the scoring for the visitors three minutes into the encounter.

Eight minutes after, Omer Sahiner fired the Anatolian Eagle ahead before Miya grabbed his second goal of the night to make it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time.

After the restart, Ba reduced the deficit for Basaksehir in the 70th minute and Eljero Elia drew them level seven minutes later.

It was a nervy finish to the encounter as Nejc Skubic's 85th-minute winning goal ended the visitors' six-game unbeaten run in the Turkish top-flight.

Miya was in action for 74 minutes before he was replaced by Selim Ay while Ba played for the duration for the Owls.

The midfielder has been impressive in his debut campaign in , scoring eight goals in 24 league outings. He will shift his focus to Saturday’s league outing against Trabzonspor as his side aim to avoid relegation.

Ba, on the other hand, has played a big role in Istanbul Basaksehir's rise to the summit of the Super Lig table with his contribution of 12 goals in 26 appearances so far - the joint-top scorer in Okan Buruk's team alongside midfielder Visca.

The former and striker will be aiming to help the Owls return to winning ways and secure the top-flight title against Kayserispor on Saturday before concluding the league campaign at Kasimpasa on July 25.