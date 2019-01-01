Faris Ramli continues to shine for Hougang United

Faris Ramli's fine form continues as he nets against Home United to earn the 3 points for Hougang

After their loss against the , was determined to bounce back against a resurgent at the Jalan Besar; and that was what they exactly did.

Their 1-0 win over the Protectors came after a flurry of missed chances and it was only in the 83rd minute when Faris Ramli converted a penalty to seal the win for the Cheetahs. Hougang now sits third in the SPL table and should they continue their current form, it's safe to say that Clement Teo's team will finish better than ninth place in last season's edition.

Meanwhile, it must be said that one of the key factors to Hougang's rise has been Faris; whose failed move to Malaysia seems to be Hougang's blessing. He has not only contributed to the club's cause through goals but also because of his work rate and intelligent runs.

Indeed, the fleet-footed winger's pace and combination with striker Stipe Plazibat has seen Hougang become a joy to watch this season. It seems that Faris's spell in Malaysia last season has made him a much better footballer. Last night he showed no nerves when converting the penalty against Home, and seemed every inch of a player whose confidence is sky high and it seems that Hougang has also followed suit; a far cry from their form last season.