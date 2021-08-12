Fantasy football: Premier League team news, injuries, captain picks & more

Goal's Gameweek guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2021-22 campaign

It's finally here! The 2021-22 Fantasy Premier League is back and Gameweek 1 is staring us straight in the face. Are you ready?

If you're still in the process of coming up with the funniest team name possible - we can help you with that - or picking your 15-man squad - we can help you with that too - fear not, you've still got plenty of time left.

Don't leave it too long though, with the Gameweek 1 changes deadline set for August 13 at 18:30 (BST), and for those of you looking for the latest team news to make your final tweaks and changes, you've come to the right place.

Gameweek 1 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (BST) August 13 Brentford vs Arsenal 8pm August 14 Man Utd vs Leeds 12:30pm August 14 Burnley vs Brighton 3pm August 14 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 3pm August 14 Everton vs Southampton 3pm August 14 Leicester vs Wolves 3pm August 14 Watford vs Aston Villa 3pm August 14 Norwich vs Liverpool 5:30pm August 15 Newcastle vs West Ham 2pm August 15 Tottenham vs Man City 4:30pm

GAMEWEEK 1 CHANGES DEADLINE: AUGUST 13, 6:30PM (BST)

Team news

Last updated: 12/08/21 12 noon (BST)

ARSENAL

Player Injury Likely return date Thomas Partey Ankle September 11, 2021 Eddie Nketiah Ankle September 11, 2021 Gabriel Knee Unknown

ASTON VILLA

Player Injury Likely return date Ollie Watkins Knee August 14, 2021 Emiliano Buendia Hip August 14, 2021 Trezeguet Knee Unknown Morgan Sanson Knee Unknown

BRENTFORD

Player Injury Likely return date Mathias Jensen Lack of match fitness August 21, 2021 Joshua DaSilva Hip Unknown

BRIGHTON

Player Injury Likely return date Danny Welbeck Thigh September 11, 2021 Tariq Lamptey Thigh Unknown Dan Burn Knee Unknown Kjell Scherpen Ankle Unknown

BURNLEY

Player Injury Likely return date Dale Stephens Ankle Unknown Kevin Long Calf Unknown

CHELSEA

Player Injury Likely return date Hakim Ziyech Shoulder Unknown

CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Injury Likely return date Conor Gallagher Ineligible August 21, 2021 Eberechi Eze Achilles Unknown Nathan Ferguson Other Unknown Michael Olise Back Unknown

EVERTON

Player Injury Likely return date Dominic Calvert-Lewin Ankle August 14, 2021

LEEDS

Player Injury Likely return date Diego Llorente Knee Unknown Junior Firpo Knock Unknown

LEICESTER

Player Injury Likely return date Timothy Castagne Face August 14, 2021 Jonny Evans Foot September 11, 2021 James Justin Knee Unknown Wesley Fofana Leg Next season

LIVERPOOL

Player Injury Likely return date Curtis Jones Head August 21, 2021 Andy Robertson Ankle September 12, 2021

MAN CITY

Player Injury Likely return date Kevin De Bruyne Ankle August 28, 2021 Phil Foden Ankle September 11, 2021

MAN UTD

Player Injury Likely return date Marcus Rashford Shoulder Unknown Alex Telles Ankle Unknown Dean Henderson Fatigue Unknown Phil Jones Knee Unknown

NEWCASTLE

Player Injury Likely return date Martin Dubravka Ankle September 11, 2021 Paul Dummett Calf Unknown Karl Darlow Knee Unknown

NORWICH CITY

Player Injury Likely return date Todd Cantwell Ankle Unknown Sam Byram Thigh Unknown

SOUTHAMPTON

Player Injury Likely return date James Ward-Prowse Knee Unknown Will Smallbone Knee Unknown

TOTTENHAM

Player Injury Likely return date Harry Kane Other August 15, 2021 Ryan Sessegnon Hamstring Unknown Cristian Romero Knee Unknown Tanguy Ndombele Other Unknown

WATFORD

Player Injury Likely return date Domingos Quina Thigh Unknown

WEST HAM

Player Injury Likely return date Manuel Lanzini Knock August 15, 2021 Arthur Masuaku Knee Unknown Angelo Ogbonna Hamstring Unknown

WOLVES

Player Injury Likely return date Willy Boly Hamstring Unknown Jonny Knee Unknown Pedro Neto Knee Unknown Daniel Podence Hip Unknown Yerson Mosquera Hamstring Unknown

Suspensions table

Player Absent for... None N/A

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 1?

It's got to be Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), hasn't it?

The Liverpool star finished the 2020-21 season with 231 points and a fixture against newly-promoted Norwich City looks an appealing one, with Liverpool looking to get off to a positive start as they aim to mount a serious title challenge.

Indeed, Salah has scored at least 19 goals in each of his last four seasons in England's top flight and he should be raring to go in Gameweek 1, with the 29-year-old having had a good rest during the post-season after not being selected for the Olympics.

