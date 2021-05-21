Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 38 team news, captain picks and more

Goal's handy guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2020-21 campaign
The Fantasy Premier League is gearing up for an exciting finish as the final round of fixtures nears, with the final 10 games left to play.
Gameweek 38 sees all the matches crammed into one day, with a lot of opportunities for some fantasy teams to collect a lot of points as the campaign comes to a close.
Check out the below as Goal offers team news, captain recommendations and more as you look to turn those arrows green and climb your FPL league tables in the final knockings of the 2020-21 season.
Contents
- Gameweek fixtures
- Team news
- Suspension table
- Who is the best captain pick?
- Dream 15 wildcard picks
Gameweek 38 fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (BST)
|May 23
|Arsenal vs Brighton
|16:00
|May 23
|Aston Villa vs Chelsea
|16:00
|May 23
|Fulham vs Newcastle United
|16:00
|May 23
|Leeds vs West Bromwich Albion
|16:00
|May 23
|Leicester vs Tottenham
|16:00
|May 23
|Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
|16:00
|May 23
|Manchester City vs Everton
|16:00
|May 23
|Sheffield vs Burnley
|16:00
|May 23
|West Ham vs Southampton
|16:00
|May 23
|Wolves vs Manchester United
|16:00
|GAMEWEEK 38 CHANGES DEADLINE: May 23, 14:30
Team news
Last updated: 18/05/21 09:00 (BST)
ARSENAL
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|None
|None
|None
ASTON VILLA
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Morgan Sanson
|Knee
|Unknown
|Trezeguet
|Knee
|Next season
|Matty Cash
|Knock
|Next season
BRIGHTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Davy Propper
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Joel Veltman
|Calf
|Unknown
|Solly March
|Knee
|Next season
|Tariq Lamptey
|Hamstring
|Next season
BURNLEY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Dale Stephens
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Robbie Brady
|Calf
|Next Season
|Phil Bardsley
|Hernia
|Next Season
|Kevin Long
|Calf
|Next Season
CHELSEA
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|None
|None
|None
CRYSTAL PALACE
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Eberechi Eze
|Achilles
|Unknown
|James McArthur
|Calf
|Unknown
|Connor Wickham
|Strain
|Unknown
|Nathan Ferguson
|Other
|Unknown
|Mamadou Sakho
|Thigh
|Unknown
EVERTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Jean-Philippe Gbamin
|Knee
|Next season
FULHAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Tom Cairney
|Lack of match fitness
|Unknown
|Terence Kongolo
|Knee
|Next season
LEEDS
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Robin Koch
|N/A (given early leave)
|Next season
|Joe Gelhardt
|Knock
|Unknown
|Mateusz Klich
|N/A (given early leave)
|Next season
|Adam Forshaw
|Other
|Unknown
|Helder Costa
|Lower back
|Next season
LEICESTER
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|James Justin
|Knee
|Next season
|Harvey Barnes
|Knee
|Next season
LIVERPOOL
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Jordan Henderson
|Groin
|Next season
|Naby Keita
|Muscular
|Unknown
|Ben Davies
|Muscular
|Unknown
|Joel Matip
|Ankle
|Next season
|Joe Gomez
|Knee
|Unknown
|Ozan Kabak
|Muscular
|Unknown
|Virgil van Dijk
|Knee
|Next season
MAN CITY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|None
|None
|None
MAN UTD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Harry Maguire
|Ankle
|May 26
NEWCASTLE
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Callum Wilson
|Thigh
|Next season
|Jamaal Lascelles
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Ryan Fraser
|Groin
|Unknown
|Karl Darlow
|Knee
|Unknown
|Isaac Hayden
|Knee
|Unknown
SHEFFIELD UTD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Oliver Burke
|Foot
|Next season
|Ethan Ampadu
|Groin
|Unknown
|Ollie McBurnie
|Ankle
|Next season
|Jack O'Connell
|Knee
|Unknown
|Billy Sharp
|Thigh
|Next season
SOUTHAMPTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Ryan Bertrand
|Calf
|Unknown
|Will Smallbone
|Knee
|Next season
TOTTENHAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Ben Davies
|Calf
|Unknown
WEST BROM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Branislav Ivanovic
|Thigh
|Next season
|Robert Snodgrass
|Lower back
|Next season
WEST HAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|None
|None
|None
WOLVES
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Raul Jimenez
|Head
|Next season
|Daniel Podence
|Groin
|Next season
|Jonny
|Knee
|Unknown
|Pedro Neto
|Knee
|Unknown
|Theo Corbeanu
|Muscle
|Unknown
Suspensions table
|Player
|Absent for...
|Joao Cancelo (Man City)
|One game
|Neal Maupay (Brighton)
|One game
Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 38?
There are a number of very tempting captain pick options going into Gameweek 38.
Mohamed Salah has been in incredible form lately and is looking to finish the season as the league's top scorer. Harry Kane, however, is also chasing the Golden Boot and has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the division.
Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford has scored 16 times this season and is coming up against the weakest defence in the league - West Brom.
But we're giving the armband to Salah again this week, as the Egypt international and Liverpool have the added motivation of fighting for a top-four finish on the final day of the campaign.
Dream 15 wildcard picks
Still have your wildcard chip intact? Well you've come to the right place!
Check out our ideal 15 squad selections for Gameweek 38, for those of you planning to rip up your team and start again!
