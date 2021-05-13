Fan View: Zouma, not Jorginho is to blame for Arsenal goal, Chelsea’s African fans react

In the wake of the Blues’ defeat to the Gunners, the Frenchman has been fingered for gifting Mikel Arteta’s men all three points

Kurt Zouma should be held responsible for Arsenal’s goal against Chelsea and not Jorginho, according to the Blues’ African fans.

Profiting from a horrendous defending by the hosts, the Gunners picked a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge courtesy of Emile Smith-Rowe’s 16th-minute effort.

Jorginho played a blind back pass to Kepa Arrizabalaga and the goalkeeper had to scramble back to keep it from crossing the line.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was there to latch onto the loose ball and pulled it back for Smith-Rowe, who tapped into an empty net.

While many blamed the Brazilian for his back pass, African Chelsea loyalists feel otherwise and have pointed the finger of blame at Zouma instead for deciding to tee up the former Napoli man who was already under pressure.

Who is to blame for Arsenal's goal vs Chelsea? #CHEARS — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 13, 2021

The terrible decision made by zouma is more of the reason we need tomori back in our team ... — D’heart of a lion 💥💨 l (@rikky_blankz) May 13, 2021

Zouma for the past 12 hours pic.twitter.com/M40zqR1lj6 — Ewenam ❁ (@ewenam_12) May 13, 2021

If you put the whole blame for yesterday's error on Jorginho without pointing finger at Zouma, you either have an agenda or you didn't even see the match. — Joe Steve Official 🇳🇬 (@joesteve__) May 13, 2021

Rüdiger’s role in Chelsea’s build-up looks like it could be key - as Tuchel’s reign has progressed, him carrying the ball forwards & playing long passes over the top or in-behind to the front three, has become a clear feature. Zouma's inability with the ball is POOR..... pic.twitter.com/wl9DG3H731 — Shak 💫 (@CFCShak) May 13, 2021

@ChelseaFC pls when are we going to sell zouma???. — Most Miss,understood♍ (@ihatepopo_) May 13, 2021

I'll really like to find out the punishment for Jorginho and Zouma for that rubbish they did yesterday 😕 — Clement A. Oloyede (@Lord_Clem) May 13, 2021

I said Zouma deserves "some" stick.. Go watch the vid again, by the time the ball got to jorginho the arsenal player was already close to him putting hin under pressure. It doesn't absolve jorginho entirely https://t.co/in89NnP2XM — Danjalous Liquid Metal (@Sakagucheee) May 13, 2021

People may blame Jorginho or Kepa for the goal today but in reality Zouma Should of done wayyy better here pic.twitter.com/prY4I4G127 — Dion (@DionPSF) May 12, 2021

Havertz missing a clear, early, 1v1. Zouma making five or six mistakes in the build-up to the Goal. Mount ghosting. Everyone misplacing passes all game, behind the run/man and not into feet.



Let’s blame Jorginho and his poor pass as the only reason for the Loss, though. Jokers. — C A R E F R E E (@CarefreeEdition) May 12, 2021

Rudiger won’t even waste time on that zouma’s ball

He would have cleared it danu danu — Rola (@kofoworola__a) May 12, 2021

Last night's game showed how important Rudiger has been for Chelsea, Zouma is not ball playing defender pic.twitter.com/WnobMjba6N — Meazow ka Hlavangwani (@MiyelaniGift) May 13, 2021

Zouma is the actual culprit

Jorginho was just the agent https://t.co/nJw8Vr1FQr — Anu sämä💎 (@AnuolluwaX) May 12, 2021

I'm not going to blame Jorginho or Kepa for the goal, I blame Zouma! — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) May 12, 2021

Honestly, I don't think we can play the way Tuchel wants, with Zouma. It doesn't work. He can't drive with the ball into midfield or pass comfortably or spot good forward passing options. Not working, especially when he plays as a right or left CB. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) May 12, 2021

Zouma was more at fault for the goal than Jorginho — Mobolaji-sanni Seun (@SeunMobolaji) May 12, 2021

The Zouma x Jorginho pass wasn't a one-two pal. And even if one-twos are done near your goal it's extremely risky. That's my point. — Ajay Franklin (@CFCAjay_Frankin) May 13, 2021

No! I think every team needs a Zouma. But every team need to understand how to play with a Zouma in the side (acknowledge his weakness and maximise his strength). He isn't the most intelligent on the ball & positionally, but he does bring a unique assurance in a defensive tactic. — El Gaffer (@gaffer_el) May 13, 2021

It's basics of football. NEVER pass to a teammate who is under pressure. Zouma should have launched it forward or passed it back to Kepa. Instead he passes to Jorginho who obviously also made a mistake but he wouldn't be in that position if it wasn't for Zouma. — Ajay Franklin (@CFCAjay_Frankin) May 13, 2021

The other day I said Christensen injury is a problem for us and somebody is saying we have Zouma I just laughed he simply doesn't have ball works — AbeebChelsea (@AbeebBiodun) May 13, 2021

Its time Zouma learns how be a better ball playing defender to help make Chelsea's defense tick better.Always conceeding sloppy goals at the back 🤣🤣 — Akrobeto_ jnr120 (@AJnr120) May 13, 2021

It’s more zouma fault bc he could hav done a thousand things with the ball before it got tight there, Jorginho did the back pass to ease the pressure around there but he just thought kepa is still there coz he saw he last at the post, faults goes to zumba , — just~me (@Yomilur) May 13, 2021