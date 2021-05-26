Fan View: Villarreal vs Manchester United #Chukwueze trending as Africans issue rallying cry

African fans are pumped up ahead of Villarreal’s Europa League final against Manchester United, and have launched an emotional rallying call ahead of the fixture.
Unai Emery’s men defeated Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate to reach the final of the tournament for the first time ever.
The Yellow Submarine would be backing on fit-again Samuel Chukwueze to wreak havoc against the English team in their quest to emerge as champions in the fixture billed for Stadion Miejski in Gdansk, Poland.
Meanwhile, the club’s African fans have taken to social media to show their support for the Super Eagles, while hoping he draws inspiration from Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala and Leicester City duo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi who won Cups recently.