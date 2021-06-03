Fan View: Should Iheanacho dump Leicester City following Champions League setback?

Goal readers have had their say and popular opinion has it that the Nigeria international should remain at the King Power Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho has been urged to remain at Leicester City despite the Foxes’ inability to qualify for next season’s Champions League, according to Goal readers.

Before the start of 2021, the Nigeria international started just two Premier League matches without finding the back of the net as he played second fiddle in Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

However, a change in fortune saw him rediscover his scoring form as his goals proved pivotal in the Foxes’ FA Cup triumph.

Overall, he ended the 2020-21 campaign with 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions to beat Jamie Vardy to the club’s top scorer prize.

Even with his heroics, the King Power Stadium giants failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League having slipped to fifth in the English top-flight following a 4-2 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the last day.

As the Super Eagles star continues to strategize for a better outing next term, we asked our readers if he should remain at Leicester City despite their failure to qualify for the Champions League or seek a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Should Kelechi Iheanacho remain at Leicester City despite their failure to qualify for the Champions League or seek a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) June 2, 2021

In a poll conducted on the Goal Africa Twitter handle, a massive 85.7percent of total votes want the former Manchester City wonderkid to remain in Leicestershire.

On the other hand, 14.3 percent felt he should dump the team and join one of Europe’s top clubs where he can be guaranteed Champions League football.

In a post on social media, Iheanacho claimed he is proud of the East Midlands side while stating that the King Power Stadium giants would build on their FA Cup triumph next term.

Disappointed to miss out on UCL qualification, we gave it all until the last moment. I’m proud of my team, winning the FA Cup was a dream for us. We’ll use this as motivation to be back next season! Thanks to the fans for your support this season. Have a great Summer everyone 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/J0e9chQrR4 — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) May 25, 2021

“Disappointed to miss out on UCL qualification, we gave it all until the last moment. I’m proud of my team, winning the FA Cup was a dream for us,” Iheanacho wrote on his Twitter handle.

“We’ll use this as motivation to be back next season! Thanks to the fans for your support this season. Have a great Summer everyone.”

Also, his beauty against Crystal Palace was also voted as the club’s Goal of the Season. The Super Eagle drilled home a first-time effort after he was set up by Jonny Evans.