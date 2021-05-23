Fan View: Partey at the mercy of trolls as Atletico Madrid win La Liga amid Arsenal’s struggles
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has found himself a popular topic after Atletico Madrid won the La Liga title on Saturday.
For the first time since 2014, Atletico have been crowned champions of the Spanish elite division after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid on the final day of the campaign.
The Colchoneros won the title with just a two-point difference, beating closest contenders Real Madrid when it all went down to the wire.
Partey was on the books of Atletico earlier this season, even making three appearances in La Liga, before pursuing a £45m move to Arsenal in October in a bid to win trophies.
Ghana national team coach CK Akonnor had advised the midfielder against the transfer.
While Atletico celebrated their big win on Saturday, the Ghana international and his Arsenal side, who currently sit seventh in the Premier League, are set to end the season without a title.
Many have taken to social media to troll the midfielder for a perceived “poor decision” while others congratulate him for playing a part early on in of Atletico’s campaign, with a belief that he would be handed a La Liga winner’s medal for his efforts.
Below are some reactions.