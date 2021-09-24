Fan View: ‘Is he bringing back Gyan?’ – Rajevac’s Ghana reappointment triggers mixed reactions
Ghana’s reappointment of Milovan Rajevac as their new head coach has been greeted by mixed reactions.
Eleven years after leaving the Black Stars, having led the team to the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup, the Serbian coach has made a return on a one-year renewable contract.
His appointment was announced at a press conference by the Ghana Football Association on Friday.
‘Milo’ is fondly remembered for his first Ghana spell, not only because of the World Cup exploits but also for leading the Stars to the final of the 2009 African Nations Championship and the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.
While his comeback has generated a lot of excitement, there have been some concerns about his ability to achieve with the Stars over a decade on.
Below are some of the best reactions to his unveiling in Accra: