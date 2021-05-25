Fan View: Hudson-Odoi and Inaki Williams snubs generate new Ghana switch discussions

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams are set to miss the upcoming European Championship, prompting new nationality switch discussions in Ghana for whom they qualify to represent at senior level.
Unsurprising, owing to his limited game time at Chelsea this season, 20-year-old Hudson-Odoi was left out as England boss Gareth Southgate unveiled a provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020.
Two days earlier, 26-year-old Williams, who scored six goals in the just-ended La Liga campaign, was snubbed in Luis Enrique’s 24-man Spain squad for the June 11 – July 11 championship.
Hudson-Odoi was born in England to Ghanaian parents, qualifying him to represent the African nation while Williams, also of Ghanaian parentage, was born in the Spanish city of Bilbao.
Both players have already made senior appearances for their country of birth but nonetheless remain eligible for an international future with Ghana should they desire to do so, based on new Fifa eligibility rules.
They have both turned down previous approaches to play for the Black Stars:
