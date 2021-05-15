Fan View: ‘How is Kepa starting over Mendy?’ - Chelsea’s African fans question Tuchel
Last Updated
Goal/Getty
Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of Edouard Mendy in the FA Cup final has left Chelsea’s African fans fuming.
Mendy will start as a substitute as the Blues would be hoping to lift a ninth FA Cup final against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.
Following the errors that had crept into the Spain international’s game, the 29-year-old was signed from Ligue 1 side Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal.
Editors' Picks
- Rodgers' reputation as a 'serial bottler' is rubbish: Leicester boss is one of the Premier League's top tacticians
- From FA Cup winner to training-ground rebel: Madrid's jack of all trades Lassana Diarra had no ordinary career
- 'Nobody knew about the women's team!' - How Barcelona built one of the best sides in Europe
- Kacper Kozlowski: The 'Polish Pogba' already on Man Utd's radar
Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Senegal international has made an immense contribution as the Stamford Bridge giants bounced back from a shaky start in the 2020-21 campaign.
Unhappy by Tuchel’s choice, fans of the Roman Army have taken to social media to express their disappointment.